Dominant Second Half Lifts Meridian Boys Over Warren County On Senior Night

The Meridian High School boys’ basketball team led Warren County by only five points at the half on Tuesday night. Sixteen minutes later, it was an 84-45 win.

It was Senior Night for the Mustang boys, with Will Davis, Marques Myles, Jesper Pender, Emiglio Icabalceta, and Jahan Smith all recognized pregame along with their families. Meridian entered the contest with a record of 14-3, in a dogfight for the Northwestern District regular-season title.

It was a slow start for the home team, perhaps with the festivities creating somewhat of a distraction, but the boys locked in after the break and won by 39. Myles led the way with 18 points, while Mason Pye had 16 and Davis and Jake Bryan each chipped in with 13. Pender (nine), Smith and Icabalceta (both six) each added valuable contributions as well.

“That was the best half of basketball we’ve played in a long time,” head coach Jim Smith said. “We came out with intensity and pressure at the defensive end, and all our guys contributed.”

Meridian improves to 15-3 with the win and inches closer to locking up the top seed for the District playoffs, though a potentially decisive tilt at Skyline awaits on Friday. Before that, the Mustangs visit Liberty (Bealeton) on Wednesday.