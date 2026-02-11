Black History Month: Meridian High Student Speaks Out

The City of Falls Church’s public schools’ elected School Board got more than it bargained for at its meeting Tuesday night when they invited the president of the City’s Meridian High School Black Student Union to speak before it in acknowledgment of Black History Month.

Xavier Smith, a junior at Meridian High, was polite, articulate and soft spoken, but his words were unexpectedly powerful.

He said, “Having attended every level of school within the Falls Church City Public Schools, I can personally testify that being Black can be incredibly isolating, especially at a young age. I cannot remember a time in my life when I was not receiving comments about my race. Whether they were microaggressive remarks about my hair or openly racist insults, each incident served as a reminder that I was different.”

Smith’s comments were in the context of his advocating for “a positive and lasting impact across the entire district built on four pillars: unity, leadership, service and excellence.” Of these four, he said, “I believe that unity is the foundation of them all.”

He began, “Being a Black student in a community where we are a significant minority, such as Falls Church, can be incredibly challenging. Because of this, one of my main focuses as president of the Black Student Union has been community building. To me, community building means creating a space where students feel safe, supported and encouraged to succeed.

“For many students at Meridian who might often feel misunderstood or underrepresented, the Black Student Union serves as that space. Through meaningful conversations about culture, identity, pride and excellence, BSU helps shape the next generation of confident, successful and unified Black leaders.”

But, he went on, “one important issue I want to recognize is that this resource is currently only available to high school students. Noting his own experience growing up in the Falls Church school system, he said, “Without a support system like the Black Student Union to affirm and celebrate who I was, I often felt like my differences were bad. This experience is common, and incredibly dangerous for Black youth, who should be learning to love themselves, not to be ashamed of what makes them unique.”

In this context, he said, he said he is advocating “for new and intentional conversations about how we can support Black students throughout the entirety of their school career.” He added, “When students are experiencing bias and racist comments beginning in elementary school, waiting until ninth grade to provide meaningful support is simply not enough. Without early exposure to positive environments that celebrate identity, students can develop lifelong struggles with self-worth and belonging.”

Smith called on the School Board “to explore additional ways to support Black students at every level. Whether its professional training that helps teachers become more trusted adults, increased curriculum that highlights and celebrates Black achievement, or initiatives that encourage community and connection among Black students. Any effort that works toward celebrating the diversity and differences between students can have a powerful impact on students like me. And there is no better time to begin this work than during Black History Month.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, Smith was met with a stunned silence, not only from the School Board members, but those in the audience, as well.

Smith was subsequently invited to come forward for a photograph with the entire board, when they all were then greeted with applause.

Smith was accompanied at the meeting by Meridian High senior Aimee Harris.

In other Falls Church events highlighting Black History Month, the Tinner Hill Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Falls Church, is hosting events honoring local African American history. A major highlight is the “Voices of Resilience: Embracing Black History and Arts” symposium next Saturday, February 21, featuring experts from the Smithsonian and George Mason University.

Key 2026 Tinner Hill and City of Falls Church Black History Month events include:

Marian Costner Selby Exhibit and Peace Garden (Feb 21, 1–3:30 p.m.): Held at Meridian High School, this free event explores how arts and history challenge stereotypes.

Mary Riley Styles Public Library Displays: Throughout February, the library features special book displays in the Main Reading Room, including staff favorites from Black authors and a dedicated African American history collection.

Educational Resources: The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation continues to highlight the significance of the first rural branch of the NAACP, founded in1915, and the local civil rights struggles.

All the programs are free and open to the public.