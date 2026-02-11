Beyer Keeps F.C. in Dem Redistricting Proposal

In a clarification of earlier reports, the office of U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. confirmed to the News-Press yesterday that Beyer will continue to represent the City of Falls Church in the Virginia Democrats’ new redistricting plan.

Democratic leaders in the Virginia General Assembly last week formally released their long-anticipated congressional redistricting proposal, designed to reshape the Commonwealth’s 11 U.S. House districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The plan — which would need voter approval in a statewide referendum in April and survive pending legal challenges — aims to align district boundaries with recent demographic shifts while positioning Democratic candidates competitively across nearly the entire state.

Under the Democrats’ proposal, the new map would significantly alter existing boundaries, potentially giving the party a projected 10 out of 11 seats in Congress — a dramatic shift from the current 6-5 Democratic advantage.

Party leaders argue the plan is a necessary response to aggressive mid-decade redistricting efforts by Republican legislatures in other states that have reshaped seats in Texas, North Carolina, and elsewhere.

Rep. Beyer has said, “What Trump has done with the mid-decade redistricting in places like Texas has made the national elections very unfair. If the Republican states are all gerrymandered and the Democratic ones aren’t, then we can’t win. We’ll leave it up to the Virginia voters. We have to win the fairness argument with the Virginia voters.”

On the new boundaries of his 8th District, Beyer said, “Many of its voters will be people I know well and have long represented, while others live in communities I served as lieutenant governor. I will work hard to earn the trust of Virginians from Falls Church to Yorktown.”

The new 8th District in the current proposal includes areas like Groveton, Fort Hunt, Hybla Valley, Mount Vernon, part of Fort Belvoir and Lorton and south Arlington County in the north end to York County, James City County and Williamsburg in its southern end.

As such, the proposed map would divide traditionally Democratic strongholds across multiple districts to maximize the party’s competitiveness statewide — including Northern Virginia, Richmond, Charlottesville, and Blacksburg.

Adjacent Falls Church, Fairfax County would be split into five congressional districts, with portions of the county assigned to the newly configured 7th, 8th, 10th, and 11th districts.

The idea is generally to pair urban and suburban areas with outlying rural counties to create diverse voting coalitions.

The new 8th district plan currently has a 49.7 percent advantage for Democrats there, the state’s widest, to an 18.1 percentage advantage, the plan thus sharing some of the Democrats overwhelming advantage into other more traditionally Republican areas.

The proposed new 7th District, currently represented by Rep. Eugene Vindman, would be reconfigured to stretch from portions of West Falls Church, Annandale, Pimmit Hills, West Springfield and Burke to parts of Augusta County and Powhatan County.

The redistricting proposal comes amidst an intense national battle over mid-decade map changes. Virginia’s Constitution traditionally reserves redistricting for once every 10 years — following the federal census. However, Democrats in the General Assembly have pursued a temporary constitutional amendment to permit a mid-decade redrawing of U.S. House districts, citing national Republican efforts to reshape other states’ maps.

In late January, a Tazewell County Circuit Court judge ruled that Democrats’ attempt to amend the state Constitution was legally invalid, citing procedural violations.

The Democratic leadership has appealed the decision and remains committed to placing the question before voters in an April 21 referendum. The Virginia Court of Appeals has bumped the Democrats’ appeal to a final decision by the Virginia Supreme Court, which is expected to rule soon.

If it goes the Democrats’ way and it wins voter approval in April, the new maps would be in place this year’s Congressional primaries, which have already been pushed back from June to August, and, of course, the midterm general elections in November.

At a town hall at the Falls Church City Hall last weekend, the City’s two representatives in the state legislature, Del. Marcus Simon and Sen. Saddam Salim, confirmed to a full house of constituents that they are confident state Democrats have followed the law in advancing their plan, noting that the Tazewell judge’s ruling was the result of Republican opposition efforts that searched out “the reddest part of the state” to advance its lawsuit.

With wider majorities in both houses in Richmond, and Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the governor’s seat, aggressive policies to restore and advance social equality, including a repeal of the infamous Marshall-Newman amendment from the Virginia constitution, will be on statewide ballots in November.

Saturday’s town hall in Falls Church included a friendly intervention from a dozen members of the Northern Virginia CASA organization seeking protections against unlawful ICE and Border Patrol activities in Virginia.