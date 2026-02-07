Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2026-02-08 11:30 AM
Beyer To Run In Virginia’s 8th

2026-02-07inBreaking News

February 6, 2026 (Alexandria, VA) – Congressman Don Beyer today issued the following statement:

“I have devoted my life to public service and making life better for Virginia families, and I remain as committed as ever to that mission. Last year I announced that I would seek reelection to Congress to protect our community against attacks from the corrupt Trump Administration and fight for fairness, justice, and affordability across the Commonwealth and the country. 

“I remain unwavering in that fight, and will seek reelection in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

“I am honored to have earned the trust of voters in Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax County, and Falls Church over the years. The 8th District in the proposed redistricting map, if adopted, would make significant changes to this district and to my constituency. Many of its voters will be people I know well and have long represented, while others live in communities I served as Lieutenant Governor. I will work hard to earn the trust of Virginians from Arlington to Yorktown, to be an effective advocate for their interests, to defend the vulnerable, show up, listen, and offer top notch constituent services to everyone I represent.”

