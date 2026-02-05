Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2026-02-06
Spanberger, Moore, Bowser Issue Joint Statement After Meeting

2026-02-05

Thursday, Feb. 5 — Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following joint statement after meeting today.

     “Today’s meeting reaffirmed what we know to be true: the future of this region depends on our ability to work together during a time of significant challenges and opportunities. The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia share deeply interconnected economies and a mobile workforce that depends on strong regional collaboration. Our competitiveness as a region and our ability to deliver for our residents rests on how well we coordinate and invest in shared priorities, from attracting great jobs, to getting our residents trained for and connected to those jobs, and ensuring we have a world-class transit system that gives people the freedom and ability to live, work, and move around the national capital region.

     “We look forward to continuing this partnership as we pursue bold solutions that make the Washington Metropolitan Area the strongest and most competitive region in the country.”

