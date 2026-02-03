Hurst Scores 18, Meridian Girls Rout Manassas Park 91-6

Eleven girls suited up to play basketball for Meridian High School against Manassas Park on Tuesday night, and all eleven of them scored as the Mustangs won 91-6.

After a hard-fought 40-30 win over Millbrook on Monday, it was a quick turnaround for head coach Chris Carrico and Meridian’s girls, but they could afford the lack of rest for the second half of their back-to-back. Facing a Manassas Park squad that didn’t have enough players to field a JV team and was forced to use an extremely short rotation, this one was never remotely in doubt.

Meridian scored the first six points before the Cougars made it 6-2 with one of two field goals they made the entire game. After that, it was a 31-0 Mustang run spanning until Manassas Park knocked down a pair of free throws late in the second quarter, and the girls led 43-4 at the half. Then, following a Cougar basket early in the third period, Meridian scored upwards of the game’s final 40 points.

Ella Hurst led the way with 18 points for the Mustangs, while Bridget Creed (13) and Aldyn Friesen (11) each got into double figures as well. Nine different players scored at least six points for Meridian.

Next, the Mustangs will head on the road to visit Brentsville on Friday. In their previous meeting at home, Meridian beat the Tigers 37-27 in a tense low-scoring affair.