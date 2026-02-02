Ten Trapped on Metro Elevator at Tysons Metro Sunday afternoon

When my friends and I got off the train at the Tysons Metro station, I turned around to them and asked if they’d rather take the elevator instead of the escalator. (Famous last words!)

It was brutally cold; the wind was whipping fast and the temperature was about 25 degrees, worsened by the height of Tysons station.

We were coming from a fun time at “Kinky Boots” at Capitol One Hall with plans to join others post-show at Earl’s for happy hour at the mall.

We scurried on board the elevator, joining seven others as the car was too crowded then to accommodate some teen boys without jackets who tried to get on after us.

Lucky them!

The elevator started moving up and suddenly, it jerked to a stop with a bump which startled us. Part of the ceiling collapsed and we tried to regain our balance.

Huh? What happened?

The ride is only one flight up, but the elevator door at our sudden stop would not move. We could not get out. We were trapped. We pushed all the buttons and nothing worked.

Not even the emergency button, for a few seconds, at least, until someone answered the call.

When the problem was explained and the elevator number was given (#5), the person answering the phone said: “Well, that elevator is out of service.”

Ahem, not when we boarded it, and the light was working and the door was ajar to welcome us.

But now, we were stuck. The door would not open. None of the buttons worked.

He said he would call someone, but being an impatient person and concerned about Metro bureaucracy, I dialed 911 and reported the matter.

We were fortunate that the elevator had glass sides so we could see out, which provided a lot of relief that we were not inside a tomb.

We could see Metro riders going to and from the trains, walking fast, paying us no heed.

What emergency?

In a few minutes, through the glass we saw a Metro employee come to the elevator door and, I think, try to open it.

No success.

He appeared every few minutes and everyone remained calm on board, especially the off-duty police officer who identified himself later and said the firemen would have a key to open the door.

A woman called her nearby employer and told him she’d be late for work. “Now that is a really good excuse!” I exclaimed. She smiled and was happy her phone worked.

I studied the ceiling, fearful we’d have to make our escape that way and not being of youthful physical condition, I worried about climbing a ladder in the small space in my clumpy snow boots, no less.

After about ten or 15 minutes, we were happy to see several firemen from the Fairfax County Fire Department show up and begin working to get the door opened.

They ordered the power to the elevator shut off. It was.

Some could see the firemen working on the adjacent elevator, testing that door.

On board the stalled vehicle, we learned all the power at the mall was down. Coincidence?

Of course, it only took the firemen (at least, one in short sleeves!) just a few minutes to force the door open and we climbed out, expressing our thanks to them, and telling Metro riders on our way to Earl’s to avoid taking Metro elevators.

The other elevator was apparently inoperable, too.

Thank you, Fairfax County Fire Department, for coming to our rescue! The very best in the business!