Lieu’s Third Quarter Outburst Propels Meridian Girls Over Millbrook

Charlotte Lieu scored 22 points, 13 of which came during the third quarter, and the Meridian High School girls’ basketball team beat Millbrook 40-30 in their return from last week’s snow break.

After all basketball activities were canceled for an entire week due to heavy snow, the Meridian Mustangs were finally back on the court as they faced the visiting Millbrook Pioneers on Monday night. Entering the game at 13-1, this would be a tough matchup against an opponent much better than its 7-11 record.

Both teams got off to a slow start, which was probably to be expected after the extended time off. Meridian trailed 4-7 after a quarter and 13-16 at halftime, with no Mustang scoring more than four points in the first 16 minutes. Then, Lieu decided to take matters into her own hands.

Millbrook opened the third quarter with a three-pointer to reach their largest lead of the night, but then Meridian’s star junior point guard led a 15-1 run in which she was responsible for all but two of the points. The Mustangs led 30-22 with a frame to go, and midway through the final period, Lieu hit a three to give the home team its first double-digit lead at 36-26. The margin of ten would be the same as the final result.

In addition to Lieu’s scoring punch, head coach Chris Carrico credited a key defensive adjustment as one of the biggest factors in the win. After Millbrook’s Jane Moreland scored 11 points in the first half, the Mustangs switched to a zone defense that gave the Pioneers some problems. Meridian continued its streak of holding its opponent to under 40 points in all 14 wins this season.

Next up, the Mustangs will have a quick turnaround before hosting Manassas Park on Tuesday.