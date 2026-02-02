Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2026-02-04 9:43 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

East and West Wing City Hall Main Doors Closed: 2/2 & 2/3

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2026-02-02inNews

Due to possible snow and ice sliding from the City Hall roof, the public and ADA accessible entrance remains closed out of an abundance of caution. For tonight’s City Council Work Session, please use the Police Department main entrance, located on the side of City Hall, for both entry and exit. Ring the doorbell for access. For viewers requiring ADA access, we recommend watching virtually on fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetingsIf you would like to edit the way you receive these messages, please LOGIN to your account to manage your information. To stop receiving all Falls Church Alerts at this email address click here to unsubscribe. This action will also remove your email address from all life-saving emergency alerts sent by the city. 

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!