Patriots Rebound After Tough Road Loss at Rhode Island, Beat Davidson 60-52

Short-handed George Mason rebounded in a big way after Saturday’s tough road loss at Rhode Island, locking in defensively to beat Davidson 60-52 Wednesday night at EagleBank Arena. Even without leading big man Riley Allenspach and still without preseason A-10 first team selection Brayden O’Connor, who has been out since the first game of the year, the Patriots responded with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

And honestly, it’s the clearest example yet of why you need a complete team. Guys get hurt, and you still have to find ways to win. That was really the only knock on last year’s group. It was limited in how it could play. This year, Tony Skinn has built a roster with answers, and once again he found a way through injuries. In a pre NIL era, I’m not sure this kind of next man up performance is possible.

Mason looked in control early, leading by as many as 11, but Davidson flipped the tone with a 21-4 run to close the first half and take a 34-28 lead into the break. Either Davidson caught wind of something, or they just took advantage of the moment when Mason was trying to piece it together without key guys. Either way, the response was the story. The Patriots opened the second half with a 10-0 blitz, and when the Wildcats tied it at 43-43, Kory Mincy buried back-to-back threes to push Mason back in front for good.

From there, the defense slammed the door, holding Davidson to just 18 second-half points and 27.8% shooting after the break, including a stretch of more than seven minutes without allowing a point. Mincy finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals, Fatt Hill added 14 with big buckets late, and Jahari Long chipped in 10 while making plays on both ends.

It was a gutty win that says a lot about this team’s makeup and what Skinn has built at home, where the Patriots are 14-0 this season and 46-5 at EagleBank Arena under him. It also keeps Mason in second place, still chasing No. 21 Saint Louis at the top of the Atlantic 10.

While the Patriots’ path to March took a major hit on Saturday, the path is still there if they keep stacking wins. The schedule ahead offers real résumé chances, with key stops at rivals GW and VCU that could become opportunities for Quad 1 wins. And looming over everything is the finish: Mason plays Saint Louis in the final game of the regular season. If the Patriots handle business along the way, March 7 could be for it all, another title shot for Tony Skinn, and the kind of moment that defines a season.

Defense wins games. Offense is for show. Put both together for long stretches, and that’s when you become great.