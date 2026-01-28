‘Sunshine Boys’ Shines at Vienna Theatre

For fans of “Grumpy Old Men” and “The Odd Couple,” please “enter” and “come in” to see “The Sunshine Boys,” another of Neil Simon’s comedies about, well, old men, performed at the Vienna Theatre Company by actors who thoroughly enjoy their roles.

It’s a good warmup and alternative to the harsh weather of the last few days, a night (or day) at the theatre, to delight in the wills and ways of a gruesome twosome who battle it out over a slight of 11 years ago and haven’t spoken since.

Sound familiar?

Anyone in your life you’ve cut off or are the subject of a silent treatment?

There’s hope for redemption. And these two grump masters can show you how.

They battle it out in vaudevillian fashion, which is what they used to do for 43 years together as “Lewis and Clark” (not to be confused with the discoverers).

Wearing de rigueur pajamas most of the time (he’s an old man), Willie (Paul Smith) complains about everything in general until his nephew, Ben (Eddie Perez) rescues Willie from his dull life with Ben’s plan to resurrect the former comedy team for a CBS special.

Ben is a caring, devoted nephew who does cause wonder about what keeps him going back for more verbal onslaughts by his uncle who tells his nephew, “I’m happy; I just look miserable.”

After much coaxing, Willie agrees to meet his partner in comedy, Al Lewis (Steve Rosenthal) who comes to Willie’s apartment to “rehearse” for the show where – surprise! – there’s a calamity!

Meanwhile, a cute stereotypical nurse (Jocelyn Steiner), the dream of every dirty old man with all the exaggerated antics (and parts) to whit fancies, enters, soon followed by Carolyn Corsano Wong as the no-nonsense nurse in charge who sternly puts Willie in his place (which is, the bed).

Willie doesn’t know he’s a “Sunshine Boy” who carries every scene with his incredible talent as a tottering, jerky curmudgeon.

For Willie’s room, Charles Boone has put together a marvelous set with props by Pat Jannell where Willie and Al move chairs about in a silent dance number they perform in helter-skelter movements, one of the funnier scenes and you just had to wonder how much rehearsal did it take?

At intermission, director Terri Ritchey fretted about the coming snowfall and possible show cancellations, but cloudy skies can’t hide peeking sunlight for long and shine on these boys and make them whole again.

Other cast members are Bobb Jordan (also, assistant stage manager), Kim Paul, Reece Smyth (also, assistant director) and John Totten.

Production team members include Eric Storck, producer; Cheryl Billingsley and Carol Wagner, costumes; Michelle Matthews, sound; David Ritchey, stage manager; Steven Wong, lighting and Sprite Briner, hair and makeup.

Others on production: Claire Tse, Janet Kennelly, Diane Bierworth and Ari McSherry.

Two hours with one intermission. Vienna Theatre Company, 120 Cherry St. at the Vienna Community Center. Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., through Feb. 8, 2026. Tickets, $16 at the box office or online. For more information: vtcshows@yahoo.com. Some adult language.