Renwick Shows Artists’ Contributions to State Fairs

Gigantic boots large enough to accommodate an adult inside flank the entrance to the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery, introducing its fantastic exhibition, “State Fairs: Growing American Craft.”

The boots are “Big Tex’s Boots,” made of steel, Styrofoam, aqua resin, fiberglass, and acrylic paint. They were a size 70 in 1952, growing to size 96 in 2013. Handmade and painted in Texas, they feature the state flag, capital, flower (the bluebonnet), and bird (the northern mockingbird).

The gallery’s exhibition of artists’ contributions to state fairs is the first of any in the land. It starts in the mid-19th century and continues up to the present day, with more than 240 creations from 43 states and photographs from all 50 states.

How about a full-sized cow made of butter, or a dress made of butter cartons?

At the Iowa State Fair, Sarah Pratt and her twin daughters are famous for their life-size butter cow, a tradition started by John K. Daniels at the fair in 1911—and one Pratt has extended to state fairs in Missouri and Illinois. At the Renwick, the cow is protected by a glass chiller case.

Mary Ann Titrud and Wilma Ryan made their butter-carton dress, which was actually worn by a dairy princess in 1965 at the Minnesota State Fair. It’s made of 475 cardboard squares cut from butter cartons. (Talk about uncomfortable!)

How about a quilt of buttons? Or a pyramid of 700 glass jars of preserved fruits and vegetables? They’re all here, folks—along with everything from a stunning embroidered tiger swallowtail butterfly so eye-popping you’d swear it was the real thing.

Complementing the exhibition is Justin Favela’s large “Capilla de Maiz” (“Maize Chapel”), made of polyester sheets, cement, steel, staples, and tape. It celebrates “corn,” often called “yellow gold,” and its importance to American identity. Favela’s work fills 4,200 square feet under a 40-foot ceiling, with changing lighting intended to instill a calming effect.

Margarita Cabrera made a life-size clay replica of a John Deere tractor, designed “to draw attention to the immigrant workers American agriculture depends on,” according to the label. Susie Brandt, a professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, guided 4-H clubs from several states in creating two quilts on view.

These are just a few of the striking inventions found at the museum, which extends across two floors.

Another quilt comes from Grace Snyder of Nebraska, who took to quilting in 1888 when she was six and bored by watching cattle. Her quilt—made of about 87,000 tiny triangles—won the Sweepstakes Award in 1944 at the Nebraska State Fair, earning her a grand total of $2.50.

Few can claim as many ribbons as Carol St. Clair Johnson, who won her first blue ribbon in 1981 and later combined more than 600 ribbons into a quilt that won Best in Category at the 2023 New Mexico State Fair.

On a serious note is a quilt made by female inmates in Kentucky—victims of domestic abuse—whose art renderings and words moved Governor Brereton Jones, when he saw their quilt at the 1965 state fair, to work toward commutations for them.

Researchers worked with artists, historians, librarians, conservators, dairy princesses, cowboys, vendors, and more for five years to bring the exhibition to fruition, and all their efforts show.

Related events for the show include a “handi-hour” (happy hour) on Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m., with live music, cider, beer, snacks, materials to make crafts, and more. Admission is $25 for ages 21 and older. Registration begins Feb. 2, 2026.

A catalogue of the exhibition with 100 photographs is available at the shop for $39.95.

Renwick’s show takes the Grand Prize for best exhibition of state fairs anywhere. See it and be astonished by the creative genius and assembly of your fellow countrypeople.

The Renwick Gallery is at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and 17th St. NW, next door to Blair House. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., two blocks from the Farragut West Metro Station. “State Fairs” ends Sept. 7, 2026. Free admission.