Our Man In Arlington 1-29-2026

By the time this column gets published, we will all hopefully have survived the latest “snow event.” The early forecasts of 18 to 22 inches brought back memories of prior snowstorms; topmost in my mind was the Snowmageddon of 2010. Fortunately for me, the memories are simple enough to write about, thanks to the good work of the Arlington Historical Society. All I had to do was to put in a few key words in my on-line search, which brought up an informative Arlington Historical Society article entitled “2010 Snowmageddon”. Here are some of the details of that snow event from the article:

“On February 5, 2010, Arlington – and the entire DMV region – experienced the beginning of a major two-day snow event named “Snowmageddon” by then-President Barack Obama. The accumulated snowfall of 17.8” over two days at National Airport was then the fourth biggest recorded storm in Arlington (subsequently tied by the Blizzard of 2016). Snow levels increased west of Arlington, with Dulles Airport receiving more than 30”, setting what remains its top snow record. Several days later, the “Blizzard of 2010” dumped even more snow, while the area was still struggling to recover from the first storm. Following the double storm, power outages, collapsed roofs, blocked streets and train tracks, and closed airports all caused major problems. Huge snowdrifts and a shortage of road salt also limited snowplow action. Department of Environmental Services Director Bob Griffin worked for more than two weeks straight; snowplow crews put in 12-hour shifts, around the clock. The federal government closed for almost a week. At the same time, neighbors came together to help each other manage, while many schoolchildren enjoyed more than a week of snow days. Monthly and seasonal snow records were also set locally, with National Airport recording over 56” of snow that year.”

My specific memory involved a diligent and concerted effort to shovel out my car so that I could drive my daughter, and two neighbors, to a pivotal hockey game between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It turned out that the roads were fine, as the sun had come out (it was an afternoon game). The Capitals won in overtime by a score of 5 to 4, with Alex Ovechkin scoring a hat trick, and Mike Knuble getting the game-winning goal. It was an amazing game.

Finding such quick access to all these facts is yet another example of the value of having a strong local history organization. The Arlington Historical Society, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, got its start at an informal meeting of local citizens at one of Arlington’s oldest houses, the Glebe House, which was the home of former State Senator Frank Ball, Sr. in 1956. The name of the house comes from the property’s history as a “glebe” (an area of land within a parish used to support a parish priest.) In this case, the Church of England established this glebe before the American Revolution, to serve the Falls Church, and Christ Church in Alexandria. George Washington was the most famous member of Christ Church, owning Pew #5 and serving as a vestryman for the parish.

If you can follow my train of thought, from the Washington Capitals to Glebe House to Christ Church, this reference to George Washington takes us back to the present day, and our community celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. So let me end with a plug for the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (known as VA250), an initiative created by the Virginia General Assembly to plan and manage statewide events.

Our very own Arlington VA250 Committee has announced plans for Arlington HistoryFest 250, a free outdoor festival to be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Kenmore Middle School. Peter Vaselopulos, President of the Arlington Historical Society, is the Chair of the Arlington VA250 Committee. Arlington HistoryFest 250 promises to be great fun for the whole family. It kicks off a multi-month commemoration, connecting our County’s roots to the modern day. More details will follow this spring. Meanwhile, stay safe on the ice!