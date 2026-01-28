On the Martyrdoms Of Pretti and Good

The second execution in Minneapolis by Trump shock troops last weekend needs to be understood in the context of the on-going coup against the U.S. Constitutional government that is well underway. The next major inflection point in this process will be the effective cancellation of the November 2026 Congressional elections.

Managing eruptions of dissent with minor changes in this effort should not be considered a derailing of the effort overall. But the initial reaction by the administration to the news of the murder of Alex Pretti revealed the monstrous face animating this coup, especially as it was represented by the remarks of Kristi Noem, blatantly lying angrily to assert that the peace-minded VA nurse was a murderous terrorist.

In keeping with the Trump m.-o. of accusing enemies of exactly what he, himself, is primarily guilty of Noem’s remarks told on herself and the entire coup plot. This is an overall enterprise of domestic terrorism, aimed at undoing lawful democratic processes with deliberate acts of force, aggression and indiscriminate terror against U.S. institutions and citizens.

The fact that this year’s goal of controlling, if not calling off, this November’s critical mid-term election was revealed by Attorney General Pam Bondi’s bald-faced attempt at extortion. She called on Minnesota officials to hand over all the state’s voting roles as a condition for the calling off of federal forces.

All the efforts to stem the increasingly repugnant moves by the Trump coup process need to be primarily mindful of its goal to overturn the November election. Not only the usual campaign processes that, in any honest accounting of what should occur, would result in a huge anti-Trump vote, but extraordinary efforts to safeguard the election process itself are required.

By now, this should be self-evident, but I do not see enough of a public call to action on this front forthcoming yet. Usual party bureaucratic efforts to handle this effort behind the scenes, as it were, will not cut it. All the possible tools of chicanery using electronic and AI means can be expected to be called into play, as well as public efforts to deter voting. We need to be shouting from the rooftops that this is a critical threat to be alerted to.

An included aspect of this will involve the achievement in Virginia, California and other majority Democratic states of redistricting efforts to counter Republican efforts at doing the same thing. In Virginia, a critical general election to achieve this will be in April.

As for the latest Minneapolis execution, itself, it is worth remembering the victim for his unusually giving and caring personality and life-practice. Of American martyrs of the last year, he stands out, surely more worthy of our gratitude for his life than almost anyone else I can think of, surely more than Charlie Kirk.

Based on his life stories, someone could hardly be a more profound opposite of Kirk than Alex Pretti. As a childhood friend of his, English teacher J.D. Atkins, said of Pretti on national TV Monday, Pretti represented “the best of us,” as he was “service minded” and “everything he did in his adult life aligned with how I knew him growing up”

His life exemplified the core spirit of all those in this nation that are coming together to stand up against the Trump coup.

It was notable that Trump’s dissembling press secretary attempted to identify Trump with the term, empathy, at Monday’s White House press briefing, because if anything his effort lacks, it is exactly that.

The most concerning aspect of this political time is that I can see no way that the coup effort can be defused short of what will most likely be ugly and painful confrontations which might, indeed, make January 6, 2021 seem like a picnic.

If they were willing to engage in th at style of violent insurrection on January 6 last time, it can hardly be assumed they will go quietly this time, especially as they can be counted on to expect a need to, one way or another, overturn the November election.

Let the martyrdoms of Renee Good and Alex Preddi stand as clarion calls to action to save our republic.