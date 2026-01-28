Mercy: Movie Review

This film, rated PG-13, is set in the near future (2029) in crime-ridden Los Angelos, where traditional courts have been replaced by an AI-driven judicial system called Mercy. This system uses sophisticated surveillance footage as well as algorithms and digital data in order to conduct trials via digital interfaces. Even the judge is an AI creation, supposedly rendering decisions solely through factual analysis and without the bias that humans bring to these determinations. Ultimately, the absence of the fallible human touch in this futuristic justice system ends up being the point. The AI data driven aspects seem advanced beyond where we will be in three short years, therefore I would have preferred the future time stamp to be in the 2030s, but when it comes to AI – who knows? Maybe that is the point also.

The film stars Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation”) as Detective Chris Raven, a cop charged with a serious crime which he claims to have no memory of committing. Unlike our current justice system where a defendant is innocent until proven guilty, in the Mercy trial system Raven must prove his innocence to the AI judge within in a set time limit. This near-future system renders lawyers and juries obsolete. Rebecca Ferguson, who had a recurring role in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise opposite Tom Cruise, plays the judge with icy finesse. Her gradual evolution from robotic precision to moments of nuanced sentience as the trial progresses is skillfully portrayed. Her real-life symmetrical appearance renders her as well-cast for this role.

The film is presented in real time, with the 90-minute trial countdown clock shown throughout. I found the high-tech elements to be fast paced and intriguing. I also liked the tension between AI neutrality and Raven’s emotional appeal to the AI judge. Some may view “Mercy” as a cautionary tale about the future of AI, however my take was that the film is more of an ode to the necessity of humanity playing a key role in all major decisions and outcomes. Nuance and caring seem to overtake the AI judge to the point where her system starts to seek overrides and also begins to malfunction, during the analysis of what really happened in the case in which Raven is accused.

I enjoyed Mercy despite the script being somewhat formulaic and the derivative nature of the plot. At times the movie feels choppy and inconsistent. This story has been told before in different ways, but I found the suspense and time clock tension for the outcome to be compelling enough to hold my attention. Pratt doesn’t seem fully comfortable in the role and his acting style is uneven, likely due to limitations in the script. The film would have been more meaningful and satisfying if it had a greater exploration of the themes which it topically raised, such as the philosophical conflict around AI justice. “Mercy” struck me as ambivalent as to whether it was a more of a suspense crime story or a cautionary tale. The blend of the two is at times awkward, but I found myself entertained and did not regret seeing this movie. Check it out if you want to see whether you agree, or if these themes interest you. As for whether he did it or not, you’ll have to see the movie if you want to find out.