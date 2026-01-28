Falls Church Business News & Notes 1-29-2026

Commonwealth Attorney’s Advisory Panel Opens

The Commonwealth’s Attorney is recruiting for community members to apply for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Advisory Panel (CAAP). They are seeking community members with a broad range of personal and professional experience. The CAAP serves as a community liaison, provides input on reform ideas, analyzes policies for equity impact, and keeps the community informed of the office’s goals and objectives. The CAAP consists of 7–10 residents of Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, who are expected to meet quarterly with the Commonwealth Attorney and participate in special projects. The deadline to apply is February 7 and more information is available at the link.

VA 250 Commemorative Partner

Businesses looking for new marketing opportunities may consider Virginia 250. It offers businesses the chance to market their products as an official Commemorative Partner of Virginia’s 250th celebration of our nation. VA250 offers benefits such as use of the official logo, templates, sample newsletter articles and press releases, and listing on the official VA250.org website. Partners may also submit events to the calendar and receive access to sell VA250 merchandise at their stores, online and offline. Learn more by visiting https://va250.org/commemorative-partners/.

Hidden Eats

Ike Allen of Washingtonian shared his discovery of another great Eden Center restaurant. Wandering through the indoor hallways, he found Bánh Cuốn Saigon. He favors the bánh bột lọc, similar to that he has enjoyed in a Manhattan restaurant. His praise them for the consistent, highly specialized Vietnamese cooking.

Soulful Sharing Potluck

The Center for Spiritual Enlightenment will hold a potluck lunch on Sunday, February 1, following the service at 11:30 am. While there is no formal sign up, participants are invited to bring a dish to share at the potluck.

Passport Music Ends Sunday

Creative Cauldron has hosted folk, Latin, jazz, soul, blues and global musicians in its 14th annual Passport Music Festival. Tickets are still available for the remaining performances for Cecily, “Celebrating the Queens of Disco”, IO the Singer, and Raymi.

Northrop Grumman Posts Quarterly Profit

Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman announced a higher fourth-quarter profit and revenue, largely due to its strong aeronautics business including sales of the B-21 Bomber and fuselages for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft. Its 2026 sales forecast of $43.5 billion to $44 billion fell short of Wall Street estimates of $44.24 billion.



Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.