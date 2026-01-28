Before the Storm…From the Heart



by Patti and Dean DeBuck

While sitting in Sfizi in anticipation of the approaching storm, we noticed a group assembling at a nearby table. Within minutes over 25 people, including some cute little ones, were enjoying conversation and a fantastic meal. There is much debate about Falls Church city becomng a big city but this article is an example of how the little city can prevail. The “family” consisted of hotel employees with family members and the sponsor of this joyous gathering was Kevin Varr, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn. Kevin is the guy who needs to keep the hotel going throughout the storm but His Marketing Manager, Serra Gunek, noted that “Kevin also has the biggest heart for his staff.” Many other loyal workers throughout the DMV are working regardless of the weather. But we cannot imagine that many bosses are treating their staff to such a great dinner and camaraderie.

Long time locals can remember the discussions about building this hotel. The controversy about tearing down Burger King and the little houses which were on this property was long and heated. Little did we realize how the development group was leading the way to grow a home town inn with little city charm. The hotel hosts community groups, wedding parties and even post funeral receptions. It provided a port in the storm for us and other neighbors we met here such as a woman whose husband is at the Kensington and another who has upcoming hip surgery and wanted to be close by.

This morning we awoke to a generous breakfast buffet as we watched Kevin shoveling at 6 am alongside Amy Feather, the Kensington Executive Director. I am sure this scene is being repeated all up and down Broad Street at the numerous businesses that so many of us frequent because of their quality and variety.

Another aspect of the storm’s timing is the impact on local restaurants. Luckily, we already took advantage of the offerings at The Little Falls Cafe, a new delight on the growing list of specialty offerings. We also dined at Elevation Burger last week as they generously set one day aside as a fund raiser for St. James School. Ellie Bird, Godfrey’s and Harvey’s are also on our short list. In fact, Godfrey’s did a fabulous job last September in helping us celebrate a big birthday on their delightful patio.

The storm also highlghts the dependance of our economy on the many good people who come to America seeking opportunity. In the early 1900s many of our ancestors came from Europe but now we want to be welcoming to those from other continents as well. They become our hard working and family centered neighbors. We also know that one of the partners of the Palmer-Gosnell Management who developed the Hilton Garden Inn is a Falls Church hometown boy who appreciates the community. He has helped build a thriving company alongside many others who grew up far away from Falls Church. It is a team effort.

The word we end on is resilence. In any storm, it is so rewarding to see neighbors and communities come together and make adjustments. Non-profits, businesses and families make adjustments and find strength in working together. Even faith communities, such as St. James adding a extra vigil Mass, react quickly to support their members.