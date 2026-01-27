‘We Owe It to the 67 Lives Lost’: Warner, Kaine Press for DCA Safety Changes After NTSB Findings

Tuesday, Jan. 27 — Virginia U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the below statement on a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) hearing announcing the agency’s findings from its year-long investigation into the deadly midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) that took the lives of 67 people: “We thank NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, Board Member Inman, the other members of the Board, and the investigators and staff at the National Transportation Safety Board for their thorough and tireless work to uncover the truth about what happened on January 29, 2025. The conclusions announced at today’s hearing are sobering and underscore just how preventable this tragedy was. An overstretched system, overwhelmed air traffic controllers, an overreliance on pilots to maintain separation in one of the most complex airspaces in the country, and the Federal Aviation Administration’s failure to act on safety recommendations all contributed to a disaster that should never have occurred. “The NTSB’s work will make our airspace safer — but only if Congress and the FAA act on these findings. We remain fully committed to making DCA, every airport in Virginia, and airports across the country as safe as possible. In December, the Senate passed the bipartisan ROTOR Act, which addresses several of the systemic issues implicated in this incident. We call on the House to swiftly pass the ROTOR Act, on the administration to faithfully implement it, and on Congress to continue taking proactive steps to make air travel safer. “Congress will also soon have the opportunity to dig into the NTSB’s report, as well as two additional reports from the Army, regarding this crash. We will do everything in our power to ensure that these investigations lead to additional, comprehensive steps to enhance safety for the flying public. It is obvious that those steps must include removing slots from DCA. For years, we have warned that continually squeezing more flights into an already constrained airspace and an airport with the busiest runway in America carries serious safety risks. Today’s findings confirm those concerns in the most painful way possible. We owe it to the 67 lives lost, to their families, and to everyone who flies in and out of DCA to learn from this tragedy and to act decisively.”