2026-01-28 12:20 AM
City General Government Opening at 10 a.m.: Wednesday, Jan. 28.

2026-01-27inBreaking News

The City government opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The Library opens at 11 a.m. The Community Center will open at 10 a.m. Curbside Solid Waste Services will be collected on Friday, January 30, not Wednesday. Emergency and online services remain available. More details: fallschurchva.gov/Winter

