Beyer Calls For Noem’s Impeachment Following Murders Of Alex Pretti And Renee Good

Beyer called for the removal of ICE, CBP, and other DHS personnel from Minneapolis, a full, independent investigation of the killings of Pretti and Good, and the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

January 26, 2026 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) today released a video statement with his response to the Trump Administration’s federal occupation of Minneapolis, which culminated in the recent murder of 37-year-old mother Renee Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

Beyer’s posts:



The Department of Homeland Security is murdering American citizens. Congress cannot allow that to continue, we must act.

We need a full, independent investigation into these killings.

ICE, CBP and other DHS personnel must leave Minnesota and other cities where they have been sent to sow division and fear.



No more occupation. No more assaults on Americans peacefully exercising their rights. No more masked agents. No more warrantless entries. No more mass arrests to fill deportation quotas.



I voted against funding for DHS. Congress shouldn’t pass funding for this lawless agency without major guardrails.



And the House should impeach Kristi Noem.



Transcript of Beyer’s video:

The murder of Alex Pretti by [CBP] is an outrage.



This is the most horrifying act of our government I’ve ever seen on video.

Like the murder of Renee Good, eye witness videos prove that [the Department of] Homeland Security is lying about the shooting.

[In the videos] We see a [CBP] agent charge a woman who has been filming him. Then he shoves her to the ground and pepper sprays her face.

Alex Pretti does what you or I would do, he tries to protect her by placing himself between her and the agent, and then struggles to help her to her feet. They both slip on the ice, but Alex continues to shield the woman with his body.



That’s when we witness the murder. CBP agents pepper spray him, tackle him to the ground, and then shoot him in the back again and again.

Shots the Department of Homeland Security insanely calls “defensive shots.”

I’ve called for the resignation of Kristi Noem, and I will vote for her impeachment.

She’s obstructing local authorities from investigating two murders committed in Minneapolis by DHS agents.

DHS cannot be allowed to investigate itself. That’s how it’s done in dictatorships, not in America.

[These DHS agents are] Wearing masks – federal forces are entering people’s homes without warrants, they’re violating our constitutional rights, and sowing division and fear, all to meet a Kristi Noem [deportation] quota.



Last week, I voted against the bill funding [the Department of] Homeland Security. Now it’s up to the Senate.

What can you do? It’s time for everyone who believes in the Constitution, the rule of law, and basic human dignity to stand together peacefully against the immorality of this administration.