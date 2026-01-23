WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD SENATE PASSAGE OF THREE FUNDING BILLS

~ Bipartisan package includes funding for Energy & Water, Commerce Justice & Science, and Interior ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applaud the Senate passage last week of legislation to fund a number of major priorities, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Park Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission, and the Department of Energy Office of Science, for Fiscal Year 2026.

“I’m glad to have worked with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to pass three funding bills that deliver federal dollars for important projects across Virginia,” said Sen. Warner. “This federal funding will promote public safety, improve water systems, support conservation efforts, and boost science research for communities across the Commonwealth.”

“This bipartisan legislation includes more than $63 million for projects and priorities across the Commonwealth,” said Sen. Kaine. “I am pleased to have worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to secure this important funding, which will support our national parks, expand conservation efforts, accelerate scientific research, and much more.”

As part of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process, members of Congress are able to work with the communities they represent to request funding for local community projects, otherwise known as congressionally directed spending, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects in Virginia. This package contains $63.49 million for 47 specific projects in Virginia.

Through strong advocacy, the senators secured funding in the relevant spending bills for the following Virginia projects:

In addition to community-specific projects, this $183.86-billion legislation includes funding for the following Warner and Kaine priorities:

Supporting NASA: Provides $24.4 billion to NASA, including $7.3 billion for NASA Science.

Supporting advancements in science: Provides $8.8 billion for the National Science Foundation.

Preserving historical artifacts: Provides $5 million for the conservation and preservation of federally-owned artifacts and sanctuary resources for the USS Monitor at the Mariner’s Museum.

Investing in the Appalachian region: Provides $200 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission, which invests in communities and economic growth in Appalachia.

Investing in the Southeast region: Provides $20 million for the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission, which builds sustainable communities and strengthens economic growth across the Southeast region.

Boosting nuclear energy: Provides $1.8 billion for the Office of Nuclear Energy. Also provides an additional $3.1 billion in repurposed funding for small modular reactors and Advanced Reactor Demonstration projects.

Supporting data infrastructure: Provides $16 million to continue development of Jefferson Lab’s High Performance Data Facility, which will be a state-of-the-art resource for data science and research once complete.

Supporting scientific research: Provides $155 million to operate Jefferson Lab’s Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF), which will allow researchers to utilize the facility for several more weeks than the previous fiscal year. It also includes $26 million for the CEBAF Renovation and Expansion project, which will modernize and expand this critical facility.

Protecting the great outdoors: Provides an additional $1 million for the expansion of the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge to protect significant habitats and expand recreation access.

Boosting conservation efforts: Provides $1.839 million for the expansion of the Cherokee National Forest near South Holston Lake in Washington County, Virginia that will improve access for wildlife openings, forest restoration, and other management activities.

Supporting national parks: Provides $3.27 billion for National Park Service operations.