Snow Emergency Routes and Operating Status for the City of Falls Church, VA

NEWS RELEASE



Snow Emergency Routes Active Saturday, January 24 at 5 p.m. and City Operating Status Announced

Friday, January 23, 2026 — The City of Falls Church, VA has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 24. This means that the Snow Emergency Routes will be activated at that time (5 p.m.). See the list of routes at the following webpage: fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes

The City’s snow emergency routes need to be open for first responders, public safety officials, and road crews at all times and thus have priority for salting, sanding, and plowing.

Snow Emergency Routes:

Residents and visitors are not permitted to park along Emergency Routes during a City-declared Snow Emergency.

Vehicles abandoned or parked on snow emergency routes could be ticketed and towed to allow snow removal crews to clear the roads.

The list and map of emergency routes are available on the City’s website at

fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes

The City of Falls Church Operating Status:

Saturday, January 24:

The Farmers Market, Community Center, and Library will have normal operating hours.

No parking in the City Hall Campus parking lots over night.

Emergency Routes will activate at 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 25

The City of Falls Church (City Hall and Mary Riley Styles Public Library) is closed to the public on Sunday, January 25, due to inclement weather.

The Community Center will be open as a Warming Center from noon to 6 p.m. (All Community Center programming is canceled – including Open Gym.)

Emergency and online services remain available.

Monday, January 26:

The City of Falls Church (City Hall and Mary Riley Styles Public Library) is closed to the public on Monday, January 26, due to inclement weather.

The Community Center will be open as a Warming Center from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (All Community Center programming is canceled – including Open Gym.)

City Council meeting on Monday, January 26, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 27

Emergency and online services remain available.

Tuesday, January 27

The City’s Operating Status will be announced in the City’s website and social media accounts.

City Council Meeting: Currently it is planned for City Council to hold their meeting in Council Chambers at 7:30 p.m. Sign up for virtual or in-person public comment by noon on Tuesday, January 27, or sign up for in-person public comment with the City Clerk at the front of Council Chambers that evening. You can also watch the meeting at 7:30 p.m. here and on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting, both online and on FCCTV.

Winter Weather Notifications and Resources:

Residents and businesses are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed during winter weather.

The City of Falls Church provides updates to the public at: fallschurchva.gov/Winter