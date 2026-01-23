Postponed:1/26/26 City Council Meeting Postponed to 1/27/26 for Inclement Weather

The Monday, January 26, 2026 City Council Meeting has been postponed to Tuesday, January 27, 2026 due to inclement weather. The meeting will be held at 7:30 pm in Council Chambers. The meeting agenda will be updated shortly. Visit www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings to access the agenda and documents for the City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Members of the public may attend the meeting in person or view the meeting at www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings or on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). To speak on a public hearing item or provide general public comment, complete a speaker form at www.fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment before noon on the day of the meeting or submit a form at the meeting. Written public comments sent in advance of the meeting will be accepted at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov until noon on the day of the meeting and will be sent to City Council and summarized at the meeting.