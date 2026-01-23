Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
Beyer Backs Virginia Fair Elections Amendment

2026-01-23inBreaking News

January 23, 2026 (Alexandria, VA) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement today on the proposed redistricting amendment in Virginia:
“I will vote yes for the Virginia fair elections amendment, and I encourage my fellow Virginians to do the same.


“I loathe gerrymandering. I have spoken out against it for years, and I introduced legislation to ban it nationally. Donald Trump’s attacks on our democracy — including his attempts to stack the deck in upcoming elections by bullying Republican-controlled legislatures into widespread mid-decade redistricting to produce gerrymandered districts — are unacceptable and require response. We have to level the playing field and defend fair elections.


“This amendment puts the choice in voters’ hands, so Virginians can decide for themselves. It is temporary, ensuring the previously enacted bipartisan redistricting process will resume following the next census in 2030.


“I look forward to discussing the need for this amendment with Virginia voters. And I will continue to make the case for national election reform, including proportional representation and a nationwide ban on gerrymandering. Americans from across the political spectrum deserve to have their voices heard in our political process.”

