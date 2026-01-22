Meridian Girls Bounce Back, Beat Warren County On Senior Night

The Meridian High School girls’ basketball team had three players score in double figures and three more honored on Senior Night, as they beat visiting Warren County 47-31 on Tuesday.

After a tough loss at Skyline last Friday ended their undefeated streak at 11, the Meridian Mustangs were hungry to get back in the win column. They’d have some extra motivation as seniors Anisa Frey, Claire Weatherly, and Zoe Gale were recognized pregame along with their families. But the Wildcats could not be overlooked.

Meridian trailed early, but led 12-8 after a frame and extended the advantage to 29-16 at the break as the offense came to life in the second quarter. Then, after leading by 15 early in the third, a 12-2 Warren County run made things interesting, and head coach Chris Carrico had to give the girls some tough love between frames. It paid off as the Mustangs knocked down a couple threes early in the period to regain some distance, ultimately winning by 16.

“I thought we came out a bit flat-footed,” Carrico said. “We were missing shots and feeling sorry for ourselves. But we got it together, we let them get within two possessions but not one.”

Frey led all scorers with 13, while Rose Weatherly had 12 and Bridget Creed added 11. Now sitting at 12-1 on the year, the girls will have a few days off for visiting Fauquier on Friday.