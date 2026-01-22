Falls Church News Briefs 1-22-2026

Falls Church News-Press Inducts 6 Into Its ‘Hall of Fame’

In a presentation at this Tuesday’s luncheon of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, Falls Church News-Press founder, owner and editor Nicholas F. Benton presented plaques marking formal induction into the News-Press’ Hall of Fame to six current and former employees and advertisers, three of whom were present to accept the honor, and three who were being honored posthumously.

Recipients were former managing editor and employee for more than 20 years Jody Fellows, current managing editor and employee for almost 20 years Nick Gatz, weekly columnist for almost 30 years, former Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross, all of whom were present and made remarks upon becoming honored. Also inducted were the late Charlie Clark, author of the “Our Man in Arlington” column for 13 years and of the thoroughly researched book, “The Life and Times of the Falls Church News-Press,” the late realtor Merelyn Kaye, who was the first major advertiser in the News-Press beginning with its founding in March 1991, and the late Blackwell Hawthorne, who was the paper’s first truly professional ad salesman, who put in over a dozen years despite coming on board as a senior citizen.

+ Jody Fellows – From 1997 to 2000, he became the most important employee as first managing editor for over 20 years starting in 2000, He began as a high school student, and spent his breaks from West Virginia University working at the paper, then upon his graduation was hired by Benton as his first full time employee.

+ Nick Gatz – From 2007 to present, he followed in Fellows’ footsteps, starting at the paper as a designer and becoming managing editor when Fellows left, a position he currently commands with great skill and commitment.

+ Penny Gross – In the summer of 1997 she and Benton met, and was offered a weekly column as the Fairfax County Supervisor from the Mason District. From that moment to today, she has written an informative and feisty weekly column, over 1400 to date.

+ Charlie Clark – For 13 years until his passing in 2023, he wrote the iconic “Our Man in Arlington” column for the News-Press, which became wildly popular throughout the region, and had his latest book, “The Life and Times of the Falls Church News-Press” published.

+ .Blackwell Hawthorne – He came to the News-Press at age 76 in the late 1998 to become the director of advertising for a decade until his passing. A World War 2 veteran and POW, he led the paper to its highest advertising revenue numbers in its history on the strength of his southern charm and skill.

+ Merelyn Kaye – She was the first person to commit to a major, log term advertising contract with the paper, signing on before its first ever issue in March 1991, and as a result became the premier realtor in Falls Church on the strength of her weekly half-page ads on its back page.

Global CTE Conference Set Feb. 2 in San Francisco

The annual conference of Global CTE (chronic traumatic encephalitis) consortium is being held Monday, Feb. 2, in San Francisco. CTE is a brain injury condition that can only be diagnosed after death.

An advance statement stated, “We do not yet know how many people are living with CTE, but researchers believe the number could be significant. Out of more than 400 former National Football League players studied after death, more than 90 percent have had CTE. CTE continues to be diagnosed post-mortem in former high school football players, and there are more than 20 million men alive right now in the U.S. who have played.”

The focus of the summit is Caring for Patients with Suspected CTE and programming will cover real-world care strategies, emerging diagnostics, and the lived experience of NFL players and their families. Participants will learn about all aspects of CTE, including its pathology, genetics, biomarkers, imaging, clinical syndromes, clinical criteria, differential diagnosis, impact on families, and what it is like to live with suspected CTE.

The summit is organized by the Concussion & CTE Foundation with the content developed in collaboration with the Boston University CTE Center and the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences Memory and Aging Center.

Rep. Beyer Speaks in F.C. on MLK Jr. Day

On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer addressed a large assemblage as it prepared for a symbolic march from the Little City’s Civil Rights monument to the historic Falls Church Episcopal a quarter-mile away.

On the holiday, Beyer said, “One evening in Memphis, Dr. King spoke to striking workers, saying, ‘I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place, but I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain, and I’ve looked over, and I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you, but I want you to know, tonight, that we as a people will get to the Promised Land.’

“The next evening, almost to the minute, Dr. King was murdered. Fifty-seven years later, some would like us to believe we have arrived, that America is free of racism and discrimination, and that everyone begins at the same starting line with nothing to hold them back and no burdens in their path.

“But, if we look at the numbers in areas like education, prison population, income, home ownership, and access to capital, there is no doubt that fifty-seven years is not enough time to overcome generations of slavery, segregation, and discrimination.

“America’s journey to Dr. King’s Promised Land is not over. Those who preach otherwise are false prophets pushing their own agenda.

“We spend time today recommitting to the furtherance of Dr. King’s mission and reflecting on his words, his passion, and his vision, because we can’t let them be forgotten. With troops once again in the streets, targeting the most vulnerable among us, we need Dr. King’s guidance as we did in 1968. We need his call for protest. His dedication to peace. His belief in a better future.”