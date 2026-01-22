Falls Church Business News & Notes 1-22-2026

Chamber Installs New Board

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce held the installation of its new board members and officers at Italian Café last Tuesday, January 20. Marybeth Connelly conducted the ceremony. Dokmai Webster, owner of Pitotal Point, LLC was installed as Chair of the board. The Vice Chair, Cara Griffith, CEO of Tax Analysts, was unable to attend. Six new board members were also installed: Lisa Bourven, owner of The Toy Nest; Maureen Carr with Bean Kinney & Korman; Paulo Mendes of Virginia Dream FC; Dylan Rosser of Burke & Herbert Bank; Dale York owner of Cardinal Home Care LLC; and Jing Zheng owner of Neat Financial Planning. The chamber recognized Dave Crance of Clarion Hotel for two years of service as Chair.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday Celebration

The local Falls Church Nothing Bundt Cakes invites the public to celebrate its birthday all weekend long. Friday, January 23, First Responders and Military can enjoy a BOGO Free between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, the first 50 guest in line for the 9:00 a.m. opening, will receive a free bundtlet per month for a year. And on Sunday, they open at 11:00 a.m. and everyone gets a free confetti bundtlet until they run out. Brightside Blend will offer coffee drinks from their truck.

Casual Pint Celebrates a Birthday

Casual Pint is Turning 6! The local spot is celebrating with live music, prizes and more on Saturday, January 24, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Be sure to extend congratulations to owner Darren McClure and his team.

One More Year at One More Page

One More Page is celebrating its 15th anniversary today, Thursday, January 22, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Eileen McGervey left the tech industry to open this independent bookstore in 2011. Over the years, she faced a surprise hike in her rent and the pandemic, yet the community she built and served around a love of books stepped up to keep the business open. McGervey counts among her achievements organizing a Teen Book Festival and hosting President Obama with his daughters. Customers are invited to enjoy cookies, snacks, bubbly beverages and memories with Eileen McGervey. Congratulations!

The Mane Edit Salon Celebrates

A new salon, The Mane Edit Salon, is celebrating its first brick and mortar salon for owners Alli Hood and Moriah Hyrn on January 27. They previously worked independently in Vienna and are thrilled to find space at 444 West Broad Street, Suite G next door to Solace Outpost. They specialize in balayage, custom color, haircutting and hand tied extensions. The chamber hosts the ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 27 at 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to join in the festive occasion. A reception follows and guest may tour the salon and inquire about the services.

Webinar on Registering Your Business in Virginia

The Geller Law Group leads a webinar on Wednesday, January 28, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. for Registering Your Business in Virginia, walking you through steps and processes of becoming a legal business entity. This covers legal entity forms, federal, state and local registrations and how to actually start a business while also addressing intellectual property matters, legal questions relating to contracts and legal business matters. They also explain the benefits and drawbacks of choosing from the various entity structures. The webinar link and details will be provided upon registration.

PeachTree Sold

PeachTree of Mclean, a Falls Church apartment complex of 340 units was acquired by MLG Capital for $100 million last week. Erkiletian Cos. developed and owned the property since the 1970s. The sales price exceeds the assessed value of $81.7 million. Bozzuto has announced that it now manages the property. PeachTree is located on Leesburg Pike between Trader Joe’s and Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library.

McLean Café Expands to Falls Church

Sweet Leaf Café plans to open in the former location of Smoothie King on west Broad Street this summer. This is the first location to open in the last five years and the first to have a drive-thru window. They offer sandwiches, salads and smoothies as well as grain bowls. They use local, sustainable vegetables from farms in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania and are known for using ingredients without additives. Locations are across Northern Virginia with a couple in washing, DC.

10 International Markets with Specialty Goods in NOVA

Northern Virginia Magazine ran an article on 10 local international markets that offer specialty goods, three of which are located in the Falls Church area. Marhaba Market in the Build America Plaza strip carries spice mixes, bread and fresh injera, all from East African. The Great Wall Supermarket on Gallows Road offers fruits and vegetables, meats, and even Numb and Spicy Hot Pot flavored Lau’s chips. And those favoring Thueringers, Weisswursts, or Stuttgarters can find their favorite sausages as well as cheeses, sweets, beer and wine from the German Gourmet on Columbia Pike.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.