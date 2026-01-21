3rd Annual Restaurant Week is Off & Running

Starting this Friday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 1, the City of Falls Church-sponsored Restaurant Week in the Little City now includes over 60 participating local eateries with some remarkable deals designed to attract new customers.

The City of Falls Church Restaurant Week 2026 is a much-anticipated annual event celebrating the rich tapestry of flavors found throughout this compact yet culturally vibrant community. Scheduled to run for 10 days, this year’s Restaurant Week returns with record participation and a dynamic array of offerings that appeal to locals, food lovers, and visitors alike.

At its core, Restaurant Week is an invitation to explore the city’s diverse and international culinary landscape. Despite Falls Church covering just 2.2 square miles, its restaurant scene spans global cuisines—from Afghan and Bolivian to Italian, Thai, Vietnamese, and beyond. This celebration reflects the city’s identity as a cultural crossroads where immigrant-owned eateries, longtime local favorites, and innovative new concepts thrive side by side.

One of the signature features of Restaurant Week is the wide range of participation by local restaurants. In 2026, over 60 establishments are taking part, offering special menus, unique dishes, prix-fixe options, discounts, and other creative deals designed to showcase both culinary excellence and local character. From casual bites and comfort food to refined multi-course experiences, there’s something for every palate and price point, encouraging diners to try spots they may not have visited before.

Participating restaurants span the entire culinary spectrum. Standout examples include modern and elevated dining at places like Ellie Bird and Seoul Prime, casual favorites such as Dogwood Tavern and Banh Mi Oi, and hidden gems offering niche global cuisines like Honey Pig Cupbap and Dōppō Coffee Shop. Special offers vary dramatically: some restaurants present curated prix-fixe menus at set prices, while others feature buy-one-get-one deals, complimentary add-ons, or discounts upon mention of Falls Church Restaurant Week.

For visitors and residents alike, Restaurant Week offers an easy and fun way to experience the city’s culinary depth. No tickets or passes are required to participate; diners simply stop by a participating restaurant to enjoy that venue’s special menu or deal. In addition, Falls Church often offers a Restaurant Week “Passport”, where people can collect stamps at different establishments. Those who get stamps from at least eight restaurants and return the completed passport by the deadline are entered into a raffle to win gift cards—a playful incentive that further encourages exploration and repeat visits.

From a community perspective, Restaurant Week plays an important role in supporting local businesses during one of the slower seasons of the year. Restaurant owners and operators often face a downturn in customer traffic after the holiday rush, and Restaurant Week helps boost patronage and visibility. Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi has emphasized how such initiatives benefit not only individual establishments but also the broader community, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a welcoming and economically vibrant place to live and dine.

Rather than charging participating restaurants a fee—which is common in some nearby localities—the City of Falls Church empowers its eateries to join freely, leveling the playing field for small and independent operators. This approach strengthens relationships within the local business community and ensures a rich and varied lineup of participants.

For diners, Restaurant Week also serves as a cultural experience. In a city known for its international population and culinary diversity, this event becomes a weekly tour of global traditions and tastes. Families can enjoy kid-friendly deals at certain restaurants, groups of friends might plan evenings around multi-course menus, and intrepid foodies may spend the week sampling dishes they’ve never tried before. Whether someone wants a casual lunch special, an imaginative dinner offering, or an indulgent dessert deal, the city’s restaurant roster delivers.

Practical considerations are straightforward: free public and garage parking options are available near most participating restaurants, making it easy to move around the city on foot and dine at multiple spots in a single outing. No reservations or purchases beyond what each restaurant requires are necessary for participation—simply show up and enjoy the offerings during the event window.

Falls Church Restaurant Week 2026 is more than a series of dining deals; it’s a celebration of community, culture, and cuisine. It highlights how even a small city can punch well above its weight in culinary variety and creativity.

With over 60 restaurants participating, unique special menus and deals, and a welcoming, walkable setting, Restaurant Week continues to be a highlight of the winter calendar for food lovers across Northern Virginia and beyond. Whether you’re a longtime resident or a visitor from elsewhere, it’s a delicious opportunity to taste the character of Falls Church one plate at a time.