Va. Lawmakers Hail Court Ruling Restoring Offshore Wind Project

RICHMOND, VA – Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Don Scott released the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia granted Dominion Energy’s request for a preliminary injunction, allowing construction to resume on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project:

“I applaud the court’s decision to block this reckless and unlawful order. Three judges – appointed by three different presidents, Reagan, Trump, and Biden – have now all rejected President Trump’s attempt to shut down this critical project.

“This ruling is a major win for Virginia families and our economy. The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will power more than 10 percent of Dominion Energy’s all-time peak load and supply clean, reliable energy to more than 650,000 homes and businesses – helping keep the lights on and utility costs down.

“This disruption should never have happened. I look forward to the legal process continuing, construction moving forward, and Virginia doing what we do best: building a reliable, affordable energy future.”

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner added, “Good news for an (almost completed!) project that never should have been paused in the first place. Trump’s reckless, illegal, and politically-motivated attack on offshore wind only serves to drive up Virginians’ power bills further and risk good-paying jobs. We’ll keep fighting for these critical energy projects.”