Virginia Senate Democrats Advance Constitutional Amendments to the Ballot, Allowing Virginians to Decide the Future of their Freedoms

RICHMOND, V.A. — Today, the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus passed three constitutional amendments for a second consecutive General Assembly, officially sending them to the ballot for a statewide referendum. Virginians will now have the opportunity to directly decide whether to enshrine reproductive freedom, voting rights, and marriage equality in the Constitution of Virginia.

With today’s votes, Virginia Democrats in the General Assembly are advancing these constitutional amendments to the ballot. Democratic lawmakers are making clear that the final decision does not rest with lawmakers, but with the voters of Virginia. Voters will determine how their fundamental freedoms are protected for generations to come.

“Today, because Democrats control the Senate, the House, and now the Governor’s Office, we are putting these decisions directly in the hands of the people, ” said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell. “These amendments ensure patients can consult with their doctors, not politicians, about their healthcare. Democrats are making clear that Jim Crow–era restrictions have no place in our Commonwealth. We are also affirming that love, dignity, and equality belong to everyone. The Virginia Constitution of 2026 should reflect today’s values, today’s lived experiences, and today’s understanding of freedom. Now Virginians get that opportunity to decide what that future looks like.”

Senator Jennifer Boysko said, “This moment has been years in the making,” She continues, “For a long time, Senate Democrats have fought to protect reproductive freedom in Virginia, even when the odds were stacked against us. Today, we are finally giving Virginians the chance to decide for themselves whether the right to make personal healthcare decisions belongs to individuals, not politicians. Putting this question on the ballot is about trust, dignity, and the freedom to control one’s own future.”

Senate Joint Resolution 1 (SJ1) guarantees the fundamental right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy in Virginia. It secures individuals’ ability to make personal reproductive health decisions without government interference.

“This amendment reflects years of work to strengthen and protect democracy,” said Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie E. Locke. “For too long, outdated and exclusionary language has remained in our Constitution. Today, we are one step closer to correcting that history by allowing Virginians to go to the ballot and decide how we protect the fundamental right to vote. This is about honoring the progress we’ve made and ensuring democracy truly works for everyone.”

Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJ2) clarifies voter qualifications in Virginia, ensuring that all eligible citizens are fully protected under the state constitution.

Senator Adam Ebbin stated “This amendment will remove a stain on the Virginia Bill of Rights. It’s time for the Constitution of Virginia to reflect the law of the land and the realities of the 21st century. It was Thomas Jefferson who said as the human mind becomes more enlightened, laws and institutions must keep pace with the times. We are offering voters the opportunity to affirm and recognize the dignity of all committed couples. Marriage equality is about love, family, and fairness. With this amendment headed to the ballot box, voters can protect those values for generations to come.”

Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJ3) affirms marriage as a union between two individuals, regardless of gender, sex, religion, or other factors. It reflects Virginia’s commitment to marriage equality and upholds fairness, equality, and the protection of individual rights

The constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot this year, allowing Virginians to directly determine the future of these fundamental rights.