Movie Review: Marty Supreme

“Marty Supreme” is worthy of its buzz, particularly given the dearth of quality movies this season. It was released on December 25 and is rated R. The film is a period drama set in 1952 New York, starring Timothee Chalamet as table tennis (ping pong) player Marty Mauser. Marty chases the American dream with hyperbolic energy, seeking to rise from his working-class circumstances to attain stardom and wealth as a table tennis champion. He schemes his way toward the top, making complicated wagers and using his energetic power of persuasion, in order to compete in high stakes games nationally and internationally. Chalamet at age 30 is a rising Hollywood star known for his role in “Call Me By Your Name”, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in 2017. He fully inhabits the role of Marty Mauser to great effect in this film, with an intensity that feels somehow irresistible. The film is directed by Josh Safdie, the filmmaker behind 2019’s “Uncut Gems,” which he co-directed with his brother. The character of Marty is inspired by a real table tennis champ named Marty Reisman.

The 1950s milieu seems authentic, even if a bit exaggerated for dramatic effect. No detail is overlooked in bringing this era to life as the plot unfolds. At the film’s start, Marty is working in a shoe store in Manhattan’s Lower East Side and dreaming of ventures that will capitalize on his table tennis talent. He feels certain that this sport will be the next big thing, and seeks to convince anyone who will listen to help bankroll him into tournaments. Marty would make a gifted con man, but for the fact that he really is a highly skilled player. His goals are no less than a world championship. He makes it to a competition in London, where he romances a married and much older former movie star named Kay. The part is played with skill and irony by Gwyneth Paltrow. Marty’s association with Kay emphasizes the contrast between his working class Jewish upbringing and the notably hostile non-Jewish world in which he is now trying to make his mark. Each time he seems to climb a rung up the ladder of his dreams, Marty experiences setbacks. Many of the setbacks are due to his exuberance and recklessness as he chases his goals. Emboldened by the twists of fate, Marty’s spirit is indomitable. Chalamet’s acting, combined with the atmospherics of the 1950s, make the movie.

The film is a commentary on many aspects of modern American culture, including class struggles and assimilation. The contrast between the unreconstructed tenements where Marty lives with multiple nearby family members and the luxurious hotels he stays in while garnering attention in table tennis competitions is stark. “Marty Supreme” is adrenaline infused, much like “Uncut Gems” was, with a kinetic pace that suits the plot. Scenes of the tournament games are well enacted and exciting, but merely provide the back drop to a deeper trajectory. Side plots include Marty’s on and off again relationship with his married girlfriend, Rachel, who is a part of his Lower East Side community. Rachel, who holds out hope for their relationship throughout Marty’s attempts at table tennis stardom, is played sympathetically by Odessa A’zion. Other quality supporting actors include Kay’s business tycoon husband (Kevin O’Leary as Milton) and a criminal figure who gets caught up in Marty’s schemes (Ezra Mishkin as Abel). Tyler Okonma is excellent as Wally, a New York City cabdriver and loyal friend to Marty who helps him with his side hustles. Even Fran Drescher shows up in a small role as Marty’s mother. Expect to see some acting award nominations for Timothee Chalamet.