Delegate Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report 1-15-2026

Housing affordability remains one of the most pressing challenges facing Virginians today. Whether it is first-time homebuyers struggling to enter the market, renters facing rising costs, or longtime homeowners navigating increasingly complex real estate and land-record systems, housing costs affect family stability, economic mobility, and community growth across the Commonwealth. These pressures make it especially important that Virginia’s laws governing housing, land use, and real estate transactions are fair, transparent, and responsive to modern realities.

Against that backdrop, on January 14th the Virginia General Assembly gaveled into session, beginning a constitutionally limited 60-day period in which legislators introduce, debate, and vote on thousands of bills that will shape the Commonwealth for years to come. The pace is fast, the schedule demanding, and the stakes high. In just two months, the House of Delegates and Senate must address issues ranging from public safety and education to consumer protection, transparency in government, and the everyday legal frameworks Virginians rely on but rarely think about until something goes wrong.

During session, we are also responding to constituent concerns, reviewing the proposed state budget, crafting budget amendments, and meeting with the advocacy and constituent groups that travel to Richmond during session. Despite the hectic schedule, the General Assembly Session offers an opportunity to make meaningful, practical improvements to Virginia law.

This year, I have introduced legislation across several broad areas with a consistent goal in mind: protecting Virginians, modernizing outdated laws, and ensuring fairness and transparency.

Several of my bills focus on housing, land records, and real estate transactions. One proposal requires settlement agents to notify homebuyers of their right to remove unlawful restrictive covenants discovered during a title search, helping address the lingering effects of discriminatory language in property records. Other bills strengthen protections against real estate fraud by improving identity verification for notarizations, requiring training for notaries on fraud and financial exploitation, and establishing property alert notification systems so homeowners are notified when documents affecting their property are recorded. I have also introduced measures to clarify recording and indexing fees for complex deeds and to protect property owners correcting fraudulent filings from unnecessary taxes.

Consumer protection and access to justice are another major focus. I am carrying legislation to establish the Uniform Consumer Debt Default Judgments Act, which would ensure that default judgments in consumer debt cases are entered only after clear notice and specific disclosures to the consumer. Additional bills protect wages by clarifying garnishment exemptions in bankruptcy and modernize Virginia’s class action procedures to allow consumers harmed by unlawful practices to seek relief collectively. Together, these bills aim to level the playing field between individuals and large institutions.

Transparency and accountability in government are essential to public trust. I have introduced multiple bills to improve the enforcement of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act by clarifying court procedures and ensuring that penalties for violations are applied fairly and with appropriate consideration of good faith reliance on legal guidance. I am also working on legislation to strengthen election administration by establishing clear standards and procedures for the removal of electoral board members and registrars when serious failures of duty occur. I’ve reintroduced a bill to authorize localities to adopt systems of public campaign financing for local offices, giving communities another tool to encourage participation and encourage campaign finance reform.

In the same accountability vein, I have legislation to establish better oversight for recovery residences to protect residents and improve transparency. It requires the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) to create minimum certification standards and regulate credentialing agencies. It also prevents conflicts of interest in credentialing while expanding data reporting and public transparency.

Public safety legislation this session includes updates to Virginia law addressing unserialized firearms and plastic firearms that evade standard detection methods. This “ghost gun” bill closes gaps in existing law while providing delayed effective dates to allow for education and compliance.

On education, I have a bill requiring public colleges and universities to provide reasonable accommodation for students’ religious beliefs and practices. Other proposals modernize graduation requirements by ensuring students completing International Baccalaureate programs are not subjected to redundant requirements and by allowing appropriate waivers for students with disabilities.

I have also introduced a bill to abolish the common law crime of suicide in Virginia. Although suicide is not punished under current law, its continued classification as a crime adds stigma and can compound the pain experienced by individuals and families during moments of profound crisis.

While some of these bills may sound familiar because I have introduced them before, some are new ideas. The next several weeks will move quickly as we work to review all the bills introduced before the crossover deadline in February. In the meantime, I will continue listening to constituents, working with colleagues, and focusing on practical solutions that improve the lives of Virginians. This week marks the beginning of that work. You can view my full legislative agenda online at lis.virginia.gov.