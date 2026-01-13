Meridian Basketball Doubles Down, Sweeps Christ Chapel Academy

Charlotte Lieu scored 17 points for the girls, Marques Myles led the boys with 18, and Meridian High School basketball grabbed a pair of home wins against Christ Chapel Academy on Monday night.

Both Mustang teams were home on Monday night in a non-District doubleheader against the visiting Lions. Chris Carrico’s girls looked to improve to 10-0 and Jim Smith’s boys to 8-1, and both did exactly that, winning by respective scores of 52-22 and 58-42.

The girls played first, jumping out to an early lead of 10-3 before extending it to 20-5 at the half, holding the Lions scoreless during the entire second quarter. Lieu, who entered the night averaging 18 points per game, scored 12 in the third as Meridian’s offense came to life, and the Mustangs poured it on in the second half to win by 30.

After that, the boys were up, and this one was a bit more closely contested. Myles scored the game’s first five points and had 11 total in the opening frame, but Christ Chapel fought back to lead late in the first and then again midway through the second. Meridian held a 29-27 advantage at halftime, and Will Davis got going with 10 points in the third quarter as the Mustangs put some distance on the competition with a 47-32 advantage. The Lions never got back within single digits the rest of the way.

Lieu’s performance for the girls continues a breakout junior season for the gifted guard, who has started since her freshman year but has now emerged into a starring role. The Mustang girls have yet to allow more than 40 points in a game all season, and their 10-0 start is the first time they’ve reached that mark since 2020-21. That year, they went on to win the State Finals.

Myles’ 18-point outing doesn’t even tell the full story of how much his fingerprints were all over this one for the boys, as is often the case. The senior point guard is often the smallest player on the floor, but he makes up for it with a heart that’s second to none.

“He’s such a fun player,” Smith said postgame. “He gave us about 15 in the first half and then we put him on their best guy in the second half and he locked him down. There’s so many ways he can impact the game.”

Davis ended up with 13 for the boys, all in the second half. Bridget Creed additionally had 13 for the girls.

Next up, both teams will face Kettle Run on Wednesday. The girls will be at home with the boys on the road.