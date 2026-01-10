Noon Madness in Fairfax — Mason Ends 10-Year Home Drought vs. VCU, Wins 86–80

It wasn’t a Saturday night spotlight.

It was high noon in Fairfax and it still felt like the roof might come off.

George Mason finally beat VCU at home, taking down their hated rivals 86–80 and ending a 10-year drought that has haunted this building for far too long.

This wasn’t just a win.

This was the kind of win that makes a season feel real.

The kind of win that changes how people talk about you.

And Mason did it the Mason way

IN THE PAINT.

THE BUILDING HAD BEEN WAITING

Ten years.

A decade of VCU coming in here and taking what they wanted.

A decade of Mason fans leaving frustrated.

A decade of hearing “someday.”

Someday arrived.

From the opening whistle, the Patriots played like a team that understood exactly what was at stake and the crowd matched them possession for possession. The Rams tried their runs. Tried their chaos. Tried their pressure.

But Mason stayed strong.

Stayed steady.

Stayed physical.

MASON WON THIS GAME WHERE IT HURTS

This game was decided at the rim.

Mason put VCU in a vice grip inside outscoring the Rams 44–36 in the paint, shooting 56% from the floor, and refusing to let VCU turn the game into a track meet.

That’s not luck.

That’s identity.

JERMAHRI “FATT” HILL — PERFECT WHEN IT MATTERED

And when the moment got tense Mason had a closer.

Jermahri “Fatt” Hill went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line down the stretch every shot clean every swish louder every possession bringing the Patriots closer to the finish line.

VCU couldn’t stop him.

And they couldn’t rattle him.

LONG — CLUTCH PLAYS, WINNING PLAYS

Every rivalry win has a turning point and Long delivered the plays Mason needed when the Rams tried one last surge.

Loose ball wins.

Big stops.

Smart decisions.

Energy that lifted the whole team.

Plays that don’t always get framed in the box score but get remembered by everyone in the building.

SECRET WEAPON STAS: 15+ AGAIN

And once again Stas gave Mason something priceless

15+ minutes of reliable, steady, fearless basketball.

The secret weapon keeps showing up.

The rotation stays strong.

And this team keeps coming at you in waves.

SKINN: “THIS IS TEAM 60… AND THEY NEVER GIVE UP.”

After the game Tony Skinn didn’t just talk about a rivalry win he talked about belief.

“This is Team 60,” Skinn said. “And they never give up. They fight.”

Skinn compared the win and this group to last year’s Patriots a team many considered one of the best Mason squads in years.

“As good as Team 59 was,” Skinn said, “this team is special.”

And on a day like this with the drought broken with the crowd shaking the building with VCU throwing everything they had it sure looked like he meant every word.

THE NUMBERS (AND THEY TELL THE STORY)

FINAL: George Mason 86, VCU 80

Points in the Paint: Mason 44 , VCU 36

Mason , VCU FG: Mason 31–55 (56%) , VCU 27–57 (47%)

Mason , VCU FT: Mason 21–24 (88%) , VCU 19–25 (76%)

Mason , VCU Turnovers: Mason 7

16–1. FIRST WIN OVER VCU. FIRST HOME WIN IN 10 YEARS.

Mason is now 16–1.

The drought is over.

And the Patriots are sitting on top of the A-10 like they belong there.

Because they do.

And with 14 more games to go till March, the question isn’t just about standings anymore.

It’s bigger than basketball.

Is this the spark?

Is this the team the region needs for a feel-good story?

After what has felt like chaos in the region, the noise, the stress, the heaviness, this is a team that sparks hope. A team that brings that feeling of belief back.

And if nothing else…

the smiles on their faces remind you of something simple.

Winning is fun.

Next up, George Mason heads to the Windy City for a Tuesday night contest at Loyola Chicago. Tip-off against the Ramblers is set for 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

