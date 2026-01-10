Lieu Carries Meridian Girls Over Brentsville In Tense Defensive Struggle

Charlotte Lieu scored 20 points and the Meridian High School girls’ basketball team beat Brentsville 37-27 to improve to 9-0 in the 2025-26 season.

After trouncing Manassas Park to the tune of 85-7 on Tuesday night, the Meridian Mustangs returned home for a match against bitter Northwestern District rival Brentsville. The Tigers have been a formidable foe for Chris Carrico’s squad, splitting their pair of matchups a season ago.

Lieu scored the first nine points of the game for the Mustangs, who led 11-6 after a frame. The junior point guard has been on a heater as of late, but Brentsville was able to settle in and climb within 14-13 at the break after a low-scoring first half. It was a physical battle, with the Tigers’ tenacious defense forcing a heavy dose of Meridian turnovers.

If this contest wasn’t already tense enough, it sure would be after the intermission. Brentsville scored the first four points of the third quarter before the Mustangs used a 7-0 run to regain control. In the meantime, the Tigers’ ultra-aggressive defense came back to bite them as the officiating crew began calling the game more strictly, much to the chagrin of the visiting crowd. Brentsville’s head coach was assessed a technical foul late in the period.

Meridian extended the advantage to double figures in the fourth, going on an 8-0 run after the score had been 25-22 and ultimately winning by ten. It was a more balanced scoring attack in the second half, which Carrico credited as the biggest key to the win.

“The depth really stepped up,” he said. “We know Charlotte is everyone’s focal point by now so we had to get everyone involved.”

Carrico also credited Meridian’s defense, which has only given up more than 30 points once all season, as a catalyst. “We knew if we held them under 30, we’d win.”

Next up, the Mustangs will stay at home to take on Christ Chapel Academy next Monday. That will be the first half of a doubleheader as the boys, who improved to 7-1 with a road win over Brentsville, will also be at home against the same opponent.