Patriots, Rams Renew Rivalry Saturday as Mason Seeks Payback for A-10 Final Loss

FAIRFAX — The best start in George Mason men’s basketball history now comes with one of the biggest home games the Patriots have hosted in years — and it arrives wrapped in rivalry, revenge, and last season’s most painful memory.

The Patriots (15–1, 3–0 Atlantic 10) host longtime foe VCU (11–5, 2–1) at 12 p.m. Saturday inside EagleBank Arena in a regular-season rematch of last year’s Atlantic 10 Championship game, a contest the Rams won 68–63 at Capital One Arena. Mason trailed by three late when a potential game-tying three from Zach Anderson rattled in and out in the final seconds, allowing VCU to escape with the league title.

Saturday offers Mason its first opportunity to answer that loss — and the Patriots will do it at home, on national television, and with Northern Virginia watching.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, with commentary from Derek Jones and Noah Savage. Locally, Bill Rohland will call the action on the GoMason Digital Network, with streaming coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m.

A Rivalry That Never Goes Quiet

Saturday’s contest marks the 72nd all-time meeting between the former CAA and current Atlantic 10 rivals. VCU holds a 49–22 advantage in the series, and in Fairfax the Rams have been especially difficult to solve: Mason has not defeated VCU inside EagleBank Arena since Feb. 24, 2016, going 0–7 at home against the Rams since.

For Mason fans across Northern Virginia — including Falls Church and Arlington — that drought has become a frustrating part of the rivalry’s modern chapter. Saturday is a chance to turn that page.

Skinn Has Mason Writing a New Story

Mason’s turnaround under head coach Tony Skinn (‘06) has been one of the league’s most notable developments over the past two seasons, and the Patriots enter Saturday with a list of historic milestones already behind them.

• 15–1 overall for the first time in school history

• 3–0 in A-10 play for the first time in program annals

• One of just 10 teams nationally with 15 or more wins

• Since the start of the 2024–25 season, Mason ranks t-9th nationally and leads the A-10 in total wins (42)

Mason extended its winning streak to six on Wednesday with a 67–58 win at Fordham, outscoring the Rams 44–30 in the second half while shooting 60 percent (15–25) from the floor after halftime.

Riley Allenspach scored 17 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, while Fatt Hill added 11 points (9–10 FT), five rebounds and two assists. Kory Mincy chipped in 10 points.

Mincy Leads the Patriots; Balance Powers the Rest

Mason’s top scorer is Kory Mincy, a two-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Week who leads the conference in scoring at 17.1 points per game. Mincy also ranks sixth in the A-10 in assist-to-turnover ratio, seventh in three-pointers made per game, and ninth in assists (3.5 per contest). He enters Saturday shooting .930 at the free throw line, which ranks 10th nationally.

Mincy is 35 points away from 1,000 career points, while teammate Nick Ellington is 13 points from the same milestone.

While Mincy headlines the attack, Mason’s depth has been a defining advantage. Eight different Patriots have led the team in scoring through 16 games, and nine players average at least 10 minutes per game.

Freshman Emmanuel Kanga adds another storyline, earning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors after averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 90 percent in wins over La Salle and Rhode Island.

Protecting the Ball Has Been Mason’s Edge

Mason has built much of its success on efficiency and execution. The Patriots lead the Atlantic 10 in fewest turnovers per game (10.4) and have averaged just 8.5 turnovers over the past 10 contests, a key factor against a VCU team that thrives on pressure and tempo.

Mason’s three-point shooting has cooled recently — dropping from 40.9 percent from deep over the first 10 games to 26.4 percent over the past six — but the Patriots have continued winning by controlling possessions and finishing strong in second halves.

VCU Brings Experience and a Dangerous Style

VCU was picked to win the A-10 in the preseason and received 11 of 27 first-place votes. The Rams enter Saturday ranked No. 55 in the NET and No. 45 in KenPom and are coming off a 71–62 home loss to Saint Louis Wednesday night.

The Rams average 9.9 made three-pointers per game (second in the A-10) and attempt 19.9 free throws per contest, which ranks 17th nationally.

Terrence Hill Jr. leads VCU in scoring at 14.0 points per game and shoots 44 percent from three. Lazar Djokovic adds 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, while Jadrian Tracy (10.5 ppg) and Nyk Lewis (10.2 ppg) also average double figures.

How to Watch, Listen, and Get Tickets

Saturday’s matchup tips off at 12 p.m. at EagleBank Arena and will be televised nationally on ESPNU. Fans can also listen locally as Bill Rohland calls the game on the GoMason Digital Network, with streaming coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m.

Tickets for Mason’s home games are available through the official George Mason Athletics ticket office and the Patriots’ online ticket portal at GoMason.com. With Mason undefeated at home and facing a heated rival in a championship-game rematch, fans are encouraged to purchase in advance and arrive early to help create the kind of atmosphere that has made “The Bank” one of the toughest home courts in the conference this season.

For Northern Virginia — and especially for Mason supporters in Falls Church — Saturday is a rare chance to turn a rivalry, avenge last year’s heartbreak, and support a local team playing at a historic level.

Up Next

After Saturday’s game, George Mason heads to Chicago for a Tuesday night matchup at Loyola Chicago. Tip-off against the Ramblers is set for 7 p.m. (ET), with the game broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.