Meridian Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Beats Kettle Run By 31

Will Davis scored 21 points, Mason Pye had 19, and the Meridian High School boys’ basketball team beat Kettle Run 68-37 for their third consecutive win by at least 30 points on Wednesday night.

After being out of action for three weeks over the holiday break, the Meridian Mustangs played two home games in two nights, both against Northwestern District opponents nicknamed the Cougars. After beating Manassas Park 81-39 on Tuesday, it was Kettle Run’s turn to suffer a lopsided loss at the hands of Jim Smith’s group.

Meridian trailed 5-4 in the early going, but used an 11-0 run to take control. Davis hit three three-pointers during the first quarter as the Mustangs led 19-11 after a frame, and extended the advantage to 34-21 at the half. But it was in the third period that the home team truly broke this one open, outscoring Kettle Run 23-6 to go ahead by 30.

The rest was a formality, as Meridian emptied its bench and brought home the 31-point victory. The Mustangs improve to 6-1, with an average margin of 37 points in the three games ever since their loss to Tuscarora on December 15th.

“We played a great game,” Smith said postgame. “Kettle Run has been competitive against everyone and they just got a few guys back, they could be a playoff team this year.”

Smith mentioned Pye’s shooting in the third quarter as a catalyst for Meridian being able to put some distance on the opposition, as well as a strong bounce-back performance from Davis. Additionally, Jake Bryan (13) and Jesper Pender (10) both reached double figures.

Next up, Meridian will look for its third win in four nights when the Mustangs hit the road to take on Brentsville on Friday.