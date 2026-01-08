Guest Commentary: A Sick, Old, Evil Felon in the White House



by Peter Rubenstein

We have a felon in the White House who always sounds totally deranged. Clearly an old, sick, evil, man, who lives to get retribution on anyone he thinks ever wronged him. He spouts lies every time he opens his mouth, and is a grifter of the worst kind. This is the man 77 million Americans actually voted for to be our President. Despite that, it was less than 50% of those who voted, and the third closest Presidential election in our history. I believe many now regret their vote. He is not keeping the promises he made, and is rather screwing up their lives, and the world. If another election were held today, he would lose. But there are no do-overs.

The next election for President won’t occur until November 2028, so the felon will continue to sit in the White House, unless he dies, is impeached and convicted, or the 25th amendment is activated, until January 20, 2029 at noon, when the next President is sworn in. So, what can we do? It is clear Americans must focus on the mid-term elections, which will be held November 3, 2026. At that time, we can surely take back the House of Representatives, and maybe even the Senate. We would still have to deal with the felon, and his fascist cohorts; but with control of one, or both chambers, the Congress could reassert its role as an equal branch of government. A role, Republicans who control it now, have totally abrogated. They have allowed the felon to run roughshod over them, actually getting on their knees for him, and helping him screw the American people. Whether it is giving tax relief to millionaires, billionaires, and corporations; or refusing to provide tax relief for middle- and lower-income people, so they can afford healthcare. Republicans have stood by silently while he destroyed our credibility around the world. Allowed him to destroy USAID, the Education Department, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). They stood by silently while he ended research grants intended to find cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, HIV/AIDS, and Parkinson’s. They are in essence silent, while his administration tells parents they don’t need to vaccinate their children. Because of this, children are dying of measles, a disease nearly eradicated until the felon became President. He is actually guilty of murder.

Now he puts the men and women in our military in danger, using them illegally to invade Venezuela. He sanctioned bombing in Nigeria, Iran, and Syria. He clearly supports his friends, criminals like Putin and Netanyahu, one in his war of aggression against Ukraine, the other in his efforts to totally destroy Gaza, and starve the Palestinian people there. I am a Jew, and a proud American, who supports the existence of the State of Israel, and a two-state solution. But also believe; Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu, all belong in jail. The world would be better off if that is where they all were.

As we begin 2026, let us all take stock of where we are, and what we can do to make this a better world. We must find our voices and speak out, and if necessary, take to the streets, to make our voices heard. Yet that is clearly not enough. To make a real difference, we must all VOTE. In every election held where you live, from school board, to county commission, to statehouse, to judiciary, for any office, you need to use your vote to rid the nation of the cult surrounding the felon. That includes his fascist cohorts now occupying the White House, and unfortunately, the Republican Party, now controlled by the cult. What that means is we must vote to defeat every Republican running for office, and do so by voting for the Democrat. While you may like a third-Party candidate, history tells us, with extremely rare exceptions, they cannot win. When you cast your ballot on November 3rd, it must be a vote for the Democratic slate, top to bottom. Only then will we have a chance to reclaim our country. To save our democracy from the fascists who surround Trump. From those like his personal Goebbels, Stephen Miller, and the author of Project 2025, Russell Vought at the OMB. If we stand together, and vote together, we will win!