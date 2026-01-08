Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!
Guest Commentary: A New Year Beckons: Welcome Back the Light
by David Hoffman
A New Year beckons once again, as regular as the Winter Solstice. As now we can begin again to welcome the return of light and hope that our New Year’s resolutions be honored this time more in the actual observance than the breach.
So here’s an easy resolution: at least on paper. Literally. Here is an actual 2026 planner and journal whose inspiring photos and quotes from Eleanor Roosevelt lend enough hope to move us forward through a year that promises lots of curveballs and bumps in the road.
In a highly portable and very affordable form of a daily planner, “My Day 2026” was co-curated by Dr. Pamela Johnson (president of the National Women’s Foundation) and the great granddaughter of Eleanor Roosevelt, Anna Eleanor Fierst, and Chair of the Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill. Quotes are taken from ER’s speeches, and her thousands of My Day columns. Photos also illustrate the amazing women whom Eleanor influenced and who, in turn, influenced her.
What more quoted, not to mention quotable, gift to yourself, and to others on your personal gift list? Teachers, students and anyone needing a reminder of the progressive strides made during the 20th century, will find this spiral-bound planner fascinating. Each week reminds the user of Eleanor Roosevelt’s timeless commitment to social justice, courage and the strength of community.
My Day 2026 is available online for $15 at www.nationalwomensfoundation.org.
Mrs. Roosevelt committed her life’s work to alleviating poverty, to civil rights, to worker’s rights and to youth empowerment. She once famously said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
Where do your dreams lead you?
