Hardi Re-Elected Mayor of Falls Church in 4-3 Council Vote

Monday, Jan. 4–Letty Hardi was re-elected mayor of the City of Falls Church tonight by an unexpectedly narrow 4-3 vote of the City Council. The meeting tonight was the first of a newly constituted Council following the November election. Arthur Agin has joined the Council and Debbie Schantz-Hiscott has left. In the voter for mayor, Erin Flynn nominated Marybeth Connelly, while Justine Underhill nominated Hardi. Flynn said she felt a rotational policy would be best. When the vote was taken, Underhill, Laura Downs, Agin and Hardi voted for Hardi, and Flynn, David Snyder and Connelly voted for Connelly. In the vote for vice mayor, Downs was the only nominee and was elected with a unanimous 7-0 vote.