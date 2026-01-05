George Mason’s Emmanuel Kanga Picks Up A-10 Rookie of the Week

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason freshman forward Emmanuel Kanga is officially on the A-10 radar.

The Atlantic 10 named Kanga Rookie of the Week on Monday, marking the first time he’s earned the honor — and the first time a Patriot has taken home the award since Baraka Okojie on Jan. 29, 2024.

Kanga had a big week for the Patriots, averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and shooting a blistering 90 percent from the field in two wins.

The Libreville, Gabon native kicked things off with a career-best 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, plus eight rebounds, in George Mason’s 80–75 win at La Salle. He followed it up with a quiet-but-important performance against Rhode Island, scoring all eight of his points in the second half and grabbing four rebounds in a 61–50 victory. In total, he hauled in 12 rebounds in just 33 minutes across the two games.

On the season, Kanga leads the Patriots in offensive rebounds (27) and ranks second overall in rebounding (72). He’s also second on the team in blocks (11).

And when it comes to controlling the glass, he’s not just good — he’s leading the league. Kanga owns the top offensive rebounding percentage (22.6%) and defensive rebounding percentage (31.1%) in the A-10, both by a significant margin.

George Mason is back in action Wednesday night with a road test at Fordham, tipping off at 7 p.m. in the Bronx.