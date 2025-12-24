Senator Saddam Salim Richmond Report 12-25-2025

As my second year in the Senate comes to an end, I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for the trust you placed in me. I never know who reads the “Report from Richmond,” but I am grateful for the opportunity to provide you with an update each month. I appreciate the FCNP and the staff for allowing me to share my thoughts. Serving as your State Senator continues to be an honor, and I am guided every day by the stories, concerns, and hopes you share with me. And I share your frustrations about what’s happening across the river.

Over these two years, I have focused on issues that matter deeply to our community: protecting fundamental rights, strengthening our public schools, improving affordability, and investing in cleaner, safer transportation. That has included work to defend voting rights and reproductive freedom, support increased funding for public education, and advance policies that expand affordable housing, clean energy, and better transit options in Northern Virginia.

I have also learned a tremendous amount about how the General Assembly actually works. From the technical aspects of legislation like when a supermajority is needed to pass a bill, to requesting help with everyday tasks from the Senate Pages, to working with members of both parties for the good of the Commonwealth, the education I have gained through the experience of my first two years has been invaluable. The incoming Democratic trifecta is a rare opportunity to make meaningful progress on all the issues that first inspired me to run, and I am more prepared than ever to take advantage of that opportunity for the benefit of our region.

This season is a time for reflection and gratitude. I am grateful for our teachers, first responders, small business owners, health care workers, and all who strengthen our neighborhoods every day. I am equally mindful of neighbors who are struggling with the cost of living, housing, and access to opportunity, and I remain committed to working on practical solutions in the year ahead.

As the General Assembly prepares to convene, I will return to my regular updates on legislation, budgets, and policy debates. For now, I hope you and your loved ones enjoy a peaceful and safe holiday season, and that the New Year brings health, hope, and renewed opportunity to every family in our district. Thank you again for the privilege of allowing me to serve you.