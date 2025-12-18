Riding “The Polar Express” in Ice & More at National Harbor

A train racing inexorably to the North Pole, with children aboard who have heard a call to help Santa deliver the presents and joy of Christmas. A sweet-sounding silver bell which can be heard only by “all who truly believe” in magic which transcends everyday reality.

“The Polar Express,” both the book by Chris Van Allsburg and the 2004 holiday film it inspired, is a story vitally needed in today’s cynical world. In the tale, a young boy is having difficulty believing in the magic and grace of the world. One night, he awakens to find his entire home shaking; a magical train subsequently whisks him to just such a land as he did not believe existed—the legendary world of Santa and the North Pole. There the boy sees and knows and learns to lead with kindness—to love and to believe in things unseen, inspired, and sublime.

Visitors to National Harbor can now experience the magical world of “The Polar Express” in a unique and memorable way as they see this thrilling narrative unfold in painstakingly crafted ice sculptures! One enters the boy’s colorful room (much of the ice is colored or tinted or complemented with props) where he first hears and feels the train which has rumbled to his house. Entire train cars in ice—several of them!—can be seen in a world of arctic snow. Comical characters, an old-time train conductor, and, of course, Santa Claus emerge larger than life in this stunning wintry fantasy just outside the Nation’s Capital in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Before venturing outside the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center to experience “The Polar Express” (as well as sacred Nativity sculptures in ice), one must remember to dress warmly: in order that the ice not melt, air temperatures are maintained well below 20º F. While a warm blue parka is provided, warm clothes, closed shoes, hats, and scarves are strongly recommended.

Children and adults may also enjoy “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas,” another joyous tale of going to sleep on Christmas Eve to await the presents of Christmas the next morning. This delightful live circus, at once acrobatic show and ballet, features breath-taking feats high above in the Gaylord’s massive atrium. In addition, there are juggling, spirited holiday music, and the humorous and clever use of sound effects. Mechanical whirs accompany a musical conductor (part circus master, part clown) who spreads his arms, encourages audience participation in the music, and “winds up” a ballerina as one would a ticking clock.

After the Cirque performance, there are many activities for children to enjoy, including “snow tubing” down sheets of ice on “Snow Flow Mountain,” a “Snowball Build and Blast” with targets much like a carnival shooting range, and an opportunity to spend time with Santa and join Mrs. Clause for stories and cookies. While ice skating is not on offer this year, there is the opportunity to ride National Harbor’s landmark Capital Wheel, offering amazing views of Washington from high above.

“The Polar Express” sculpted in ice, the 40-minute “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas,” and fun activities in snow and ice are experiences certain to add wonder and magic to the holidays for those who venture forth to National Harbor in our current frigid temperatures. For more information, including times and dates for Saturday night fireworks displays, please visit: nationalharbor.com/events/annual-events/christmas-at-the-harbor