News Briefs 12-19-2025

Sen. Warner Delivers Remarks at Johns Statue Ceremony

Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner delivered remarks at the Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony Tuesday. The dedication honored Barbara Rose Johns, a Prince Edward County civil rights leader whose student-led strike and its subsequent lawsuit became one of five cases combined into Brown v. Board of Education, one of the most consequential Supreme Court decisions in the nation’s history. Her statue will represent Virginia in National Statuary Hall.

“On April 23, 1951, a 16-year-old Barbara Johns led a walkout of students at the Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, Virginia, to protest school segregation and the discriminatory education conditions of Black students. Her courage forced this country to reckon with its conscience on a scale much larger than she ever could have imagined,” said Sen. Warner. “I’m proud to unveil Barbara Johns’ statue in the U.S. Capitol where she will represent the Commonwealth of Virginia and be recognized for the vital role she played in ending school segregation.”

“At the age of 16, Barbara Johns’ refused to accept inequality in our public schools. Her determination led to the lawsuit Davis v. County School Board of Prince Edward County, which ultimately became part of the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka. Her strength and unwavering belief in equality and justice helped change the entire nation for the better. It is hard to think of a better example of a Virginian to represent the Commonwealth in the United States Capitol,” added Virginia U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott.

Under federal law, each state is represented by two statues in National Statuary Hall, selected by the state to honor notable individuals from its history. The Johns statue was recommended by Virginia’s Commission for Historical Statues to replace Virginia’s statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Warner and Rep. Scott are both co-sponsors of the Confederate Monument Removal Act, legislation to remove statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. Sen. Warner has spoken publicly about the need to remove public symbols honoring the Confederacy as part of broader efforts to advance racial justice.

Journalist Group Condemns Hong Kong Newsman’s Conviction

The Society of Professional Journalists has repeatedly raised concerns about the erosion of press freedom in Hong Kong, issuing statements in 2020 after the arrest of Jimmy Lai, former media mogul, pro-democracy advocate and founder of the now-closed Apple Daily, and again in 2021 condemning China’s attacks on the city’s media. SPJ and its International Community now condemn Lai’s conviction under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

Lai was found guilty of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and of conspiring to publish seditious material.

Lai has been held in jail since December 2020, but his trial did not begin until December 2023. A pre-sentence hearing will be held Jan. 12. The 78-year-old ailing Lai faces life imprisonment.

“Hong Kong was promised 50 years of press freedom and civil rights following its handover to China in 1997,” said SPJ National President Chris Vaccaro. “The imposition of the 2020 security law and steady harassment of independent journalists in Hong Kong has effectively wiped out that promise.”

Creative Cauldron Holiday Concert Series Ends Tonight

Tonight, Dec. 18, the last in this month’s concert series at Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron takes place, with a show featuring Stephen Carter-Hicks and Howard Breitbart. It will be a Christmas benefit for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and starts at 7:30 p.m.

The final performances of the popular Madeline’s Christmas production are this coming weekend, sponsored by Local Thrift. Based on the book by Ludwig Bemelmans with lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby, music by Shirley Mier and directed by Matt Conner, the show’s final dates are this Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 4 p.m.

Jeffrey Walker of DC Theatre Arts says it’s “A perfect introduction for any child to the wonders of live performance. And one that can entertain adults, as well.”

F.C. Arts Showcasing ‘Bonding’ In Gallery Show Through Jan. 4

Works that reference the bonds between or among communities, families, cultures, or other groups are being showcased through Jan. 4 at the Falls Church Arts gallery in 700 W. Broad St., with Glen Kessler as juror.

Falls Church Arts is the latest gallery to participate in a multi-venue exhibition in the D.C. area of the works of female artists from Jan. 10 to Feb. 22, with a meet-the-artist reception on Jan. 10.

Ceca Foundation Cites Achievements in 2025

In a year-end message to supporters, Falls Church native Nathan Hamme, president and CEO of the Ceca Foundation, a non-profit providing critical support for the nation’s care workers, cited achievements in 2025, while thanking Falls Church’s Matthew and Rosemary Lawlor for their contributions as co-founders.

While overall surpassing $600,000 in cash awards to care workers and over 52,000 acts of care have been recognized by the non-profit since it began, more than 2,000 care workers were recognized this year alone for “their extraordinary service and dedication to the industry,” Hamme noted.

Fairfax NAACP Cites Progress In Housing Equity

The Fairfax County NAACP released its 2025 Branch Accomplishments and Year-End Summary this week, highlighting the organization’s advocacy, partnerships, and measurable outcomes across the county over the past year.

“This year’s work reflects meaningful progress in areas that directly affect the lives of Fairfax County residents,” said Niki Zimmerman, President of the Fairfax County NAACP. “Our committees and partners worked tirelessly to advance equity, expand opportunity, and hold institutions accountable.”

Key highlights from 2025 include: Significant advancements in housing equity, including new protections for mobile home owners and stronger recognition of renter rights in county development decisions, major gains in education, with the branch supporting Fairfax County Public Schools’ first Collective Bargaining Agreement in nearly five decades and expanding access to key equity data, the county’s first-ever expungement clinic, which assisted 60 residents and filed 53 petitions—helping remove barriers to employment, housing, and economic stability, and a 25 percent increase in membership, strengthening the branch’s capacity to engage the community and expand its advocacy.