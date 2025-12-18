Falls Church Business News & Notes

Tax Credit for Hiring is Set to Expire

Businesses have had the opportunity to hire certain groups of disadvantaged workers and receive The Work Opportunity Tax Credit, and it is now scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Created in 1996, it expanded to include nine categories of workers such as those receiving SNAP benefits, the long-term unemployed, and qualified veterans. This credit of $2,400 to $9,600 depends on the hours worked and class of workers. It is possible that it will be renewed sometime in the future.

https://business.fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/monthly-free-kettlebell-intro-class-12-20-2025-72631?calendarMonth=2025-12-01

Lions Club Fruit Sale

Saturday, December 20, 8:15 a.m. until sold out. The Falls Church-Annandale Lions Club Charities announce their Premium Citrus Fruit Sale. All proceeds support their charitable work in the Falls Church and Annandale communities. Visit them Saturday at the Annandale Swim and Tennis Club. The address is 7530 Little River Turnpike between Wendy’s and McDonald’s in the Craig Moving Van. View the website for additional information: http://fc-alions.org.

Creative Cauldron in 2025 Broadway World DC Awards!

Creative Cauldron Stage has received 23 nominations for the prestigious 2025 Washington DC BroadwayWorld Regional Awards. The nominations span 13 distinct categories, recognizing the company’s commitment to artistic excellence across its professional stage productions, educational programs, and musical concert series. This recognition highlights the depth of talent within the Creative Cauldron artistic family and the critical acclaim received by its diverse 2024-2025 season programming, including the Learning Theater production of “Aladdin,” the Bold New Works premiere “Woman On Fire,” the dramatic production of “Steel Magnolias,” and the critically lauded musical tribute, “Sondheim.” The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are entirely determined by fan votes through December 31, and the winners will be announced in January. Be sure to vote by December 31st.

Creative Cauldron Stage

Creative Cauldron is the recipient of a $5000 Arts Fairfax Ticket and Participation Subsidy Grant from ArtsFairfax. The grant will support Creative Cauldron Stage’s “Artes Para Todos” programs, which provides arts workshops, classes and complimentary performances to young people from Spanish-speaking households who attend Fairfax County Title One Schools.

Nutcracker with CityDance

Join CityDance this holiday season as it presents its inaugural production of Mary Day’s “The Nutcracker,” December 20-21 at the Kelin Theater in Washington, DC. A cherished D.C. tradition, this enchanting ballet was created in 1961 by Mary Day, the founder of The Washington Ballet. Follow Clara on Christmas Eve as her Nutcracker comes to life, leading her into a world of magical battles, sparkling snowflakes, and the dazzling Kingdom of Sweets. Audiences of all ages will be swept into a festive journey filled with wonder and holiday joy! CityDance Conservatory’s rising stars join professional guest artists from The Joffrey Ballet, Mariinsky Theatre, and more to bring this historic production to life.

https://business.fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/monthly-free-kettlebell-intro-class-12-20-2025-72631?calendarMonth=2025-12-01

Kettlebell Introduction

Saturday, December 20, 12:00 – 1:00 PM – Functional Fitness offers a monthly, free introduction to kettlebell fundamentals. Think: hip himge, goblet squat, and cheat clean moves. The class will teach you how to “move better” and “get stronger” using the kettlebell swing, deadlift, squat and press. There’s no experience necessary and the class is scalable to suit individual ability levels.

https://business.fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/monthly-free-kettlebell-intro-class-12-20-2025-72631?calendarMonth=2025-12-01