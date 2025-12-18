Delegate Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report

Tis the season for everyone to get their Spotify / Strava / you-name-it year in review. In my never-ending efforts to make state level politics fun, relevant and on trend, I present to you: Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report “wrapped” as the kids say.

I’ve had the privilege of sharing 11 monthly columns with readers of the Falls Church News-Press so far in 2025. Each month focused on a specific issue or moment, but together they tell a broader story about where Virginia is, what we value, and the work still ahead.

At the heart of nearly every column was a simple idea that government should make life better and fairer for the people it serves. Whether we were talking about education funding, transportation, housing affordability, or public safety, the question was always the same. Are we meeting people where they are, and are we delivering results that matter in their daily lives?

Of course, not everything got better in 2025. For instance, in January, I started with my hope that the Commanders would make it to the Super Bowl. After decades since they last got to play, it looked like there was a real possibility of that happening. Although that didn’t hold true, the larger point was about being hopeful about being back in the game, of having a chance.

Some good did come out of 2025, though. While our local football team has reverted to form, the Virginia House Democrats turned out to be a real electoral juggernaut. When I was first elected, there were only 33 Democrats in the House. After November’s election results, on January 14, 2026 will have 64. I also had my most successful legislative year in Richmond with 14 of the 16 bills I introduced passing both chambers.

Protecting fundamental freedoms has also been a major theme this year. I wrote often about the danger of assuming progress is permanent and the responsibility we have to actively defend the rights generations before us fought to secure. During the 2025 Session, we passed the Constitutional Amendments on the right to vote, to reproductive freedom, and to marriage equality. We will pass them again on the first day of the 2026 Session, so that they can be on the ballot in the fall.

Through the spring and summer, I focused on affordability and the chaos that the Trump Administration thrives on. Virginians are working hard, yet too many families still feel squeezed. Rising housing costs, utility bills, and everyday expenses were top of mind in Richmond this year and in many of these columns. I highlighted efforts to expand affordable housing, strengthen worker protections like paid sick leave, and lower energy costs through efficiency and weatherization. These aren’t flashy policies, but they make a real difference in whether families can stay in the communities they love.

I also returned again and again to the health of our democracy, particularly as we headed into the fall and election season. That meant writing about fair redistricting, election integrity, and the importance of civic engagement. Democracy depends on participation, transparency, and trust. In a time of heightened polarization, I tried to focus on the practical steps we can take to ensure our system remains responsive and accountable. Working to expand our House Majority and take back the three state-wide offices was integral to ensuring that Virginia stands against federal overreach and protects those that need it the most. We had an unprecedented election night, making it clear how we want to move forward.

Another theme that cut across many columns was the need to prepare for the future. Whether discussing climate resilience, energy infrastructure, or workforce development, the message was clear: Virginia can’t afford to be reactive. We need to plan now for the challenges coming next, from extreme weather to rapid changes in the economy, and make smart investments that will pay dividends down the road.

Throughout the year, I also made a point of pulling back the curtain on how the General Assembly works. Richmond can feel distant and opaque, and part of the goal of this column has always been to connect state policy decisions to their local impact. Bills debated hundreds of miles away ultimately shape zoning decisions, classroom sizes, and the cost of living here at home.

If there’s one overarching takeaway from this year’s columns, it’s that progress is the result of sustained effort, not single moments. Change rarely happens all at once. It happens through persistent advocacy, coalition-building, and showing up month after month, session after session. Thank you for reading and for staying engaged.