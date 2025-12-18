A Penny for Your Thoughts 12-19-2025

Affordability may be considered a hoax by Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies, who probably never had to consider if they could afford a restaurant meal, purchase a special birthday gift, or take a vacation, but the vast majority of Americans don’t have access to enormous sums of money, so figuring out what you can afford is an everyday stress. Housing costs, grocery prices, childcare expenses, health care premiums – the ordinary expenses of an American family are pushed out of reach, depleting savings accounts and driving more people into debt. The distance between haves and have-nots increases with every economic report.

In the Washington metro area, where the cost of living is notoriously high, lack of affordability is exacerbated by the furloughs and firings of tens of thousands of federal employees by the Trump Administration and the month-long government shutdown. The Commonwealth of Virginia is forecasting a surplus as the biennial budget is prepared, but a long-time colleague from the Shenandoah Valley often reflects that the state doesn’t have a surplus until all the bills are paid. Those bills include funding local school divisions as state law requires. Research indicates that Virginia is underfunding Fairfax County public schools by $1900 per student. That’s about $350 million per year owed to Fairfax County taxpayers, or about 10 cents on the real estate tax rate which could be reduced if the Commonwealth ponied up their requisite share of public education. The 2026 Virginia General Assembly session begins January 14 with more than a dozen new Democratic delegates, many of whom campaigned on affordability and support for public education. We’ll see….

In the absence of legislative remedies, local non-profit organizations step in to help residents in need of assistance. Many are operated by faith communities, adhering to biblical lessons of helping others. One such non-profit is the Annandale Christian Community for Action, or ACCA, which has been serving the Annandale/Lincolnia/Bailey’s Crossroads area since the mid-1960s. ACCA began by providing quality childcare to mothers returning to the workforce and now operates a well-regarded Child Development Center in downtown Annandale. Other ACCA activities are staffed by volunteers who support three core programs – food delivery, financial assistance, and furniture delivery.

The need is great in ACCA’s service area, where 40 to 55 percent of residents are affected by food insecurity, and 36 percent of Fairfax County students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Since 2020, ACCA has supported more than 27,000 individuals in more than 10,000 households, partnering with county social workers to provide essential aid. The ACCA food pantry stocks produce, dairy products, bread, meats, soap, baby supplies, and a variety of canned and packaged foods. More than 1000 families received grocery supplies in FY2025.

Emergency financial assistance is part of the three-legged stool of ACCA’s support. Funds for rent, security deposits, utilities, medical bills and, occasionally, vehicle repair, are provided to applicants who are vetted by Fairfax County social workers to ensure they qualify. Emergency financial assistance is just that, usually a one-time contribution to stabilize housing or employment.

ACCA’s furniture program is unique, providing donated beds, tables, chairs, lamps and other essentials to make homes more livable. The furniture may fill an empty apartment for a refugee family or replace furniture damaged by flood or fire. Nothing fancy, but a bed, table and chairs can help start the path to recovery and success for new neighbors. In FY2025, 70 families were aided by the furniture program, run entirely by volunteers who gather donations, load the truck, and deliver the needed items.

Despite Mr. Trump’s protests, affordability is a valid concern for residents across the nation. When the federal government fails in its responsibilities or fails to understand or heed the pleas of its constituents, non-governmental organizations pick up the pieces and help. That’s been their mantra for decades, but they need our support. You can donate to ACCA at www.accacares.org, or support your own favorite charity. Every little bit helps, especially at this time of year.