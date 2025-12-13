Allenspach Ignites Mason as Patriots Honor Larrañaga in 73–61 Win Over ODU

FAIRFAX, Va. — The George Mason University men’s basketball team (10-1) honored legendary head coach Jim Larrañaga and the 2006 Final Four Team with a 73-61 triumph over former conference rival Old Dominion Saturday inside EagleBank Arena.

The athletic department honored Larrañaga with a halftime ceremony in which a permanent banner celebrating his storied George Mason career was raised to the rafters. His 2006 team joined him on the floor to culminate a nostalgic week of festivities marking the “Kryptonite Kids” 20th anniversary.

On the floor, the Patriots were electric from the opening tip, roaring out to a blistering start and building what was, at one point, a 28-6 advantage. A 31-8 run soon followed as Mason’s pace, pressure, and shotmaking overwhelmed the Monarchs early.

Riley Allenspach set the tone with a record-breaking opening burst. He scored the first 17 points for the Green & Gold and opened 8-for-8 from the field on his way to a career-best 26 points. Allenspach added six rebounds in 27 minutes of work.

But after the red-hot start, Mason went ice cold. Old Dominion seized the opening and ripped off a massive run 18-0 in the first half to climb right back into the game. During the lull, Allenspach continued to lead the way while much of the rest of the Patriots struggled to convert, including Jahari Long and Kory Mincy, who had trouble finding rhythm from the field. Dola Adebayo finally ended the drought with a timely basket, and Mason steadied itself to take a 38-29 lead into halftime in what still felt like a first-half domination by the Patriots.

“This is a great day for George Mason University and George Mason Basketball,” head coach Tony Skinn (‘06) said. “It’s been a phenomenal last couple days and an even better day today celebrating my former teammates and the best coach George Mason has ever had. I thought our guys did their jobs and celebrated in the right way by getting a good win.”

Masai Troutman chipped in 14 points and five rebounds, while Jermahri Hill added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 22 minutes. Mason also controlled the interior, finishing with a 38-26 edge in points in the paint, and got a major boost from its reserves with a 29-15 advantage in bench scoring.

After halftime, ODU surged again. Mason led 55-46 with 9:30 remaining, but the Monarchs answered with another push a 12-3 run to tie the game at 58-58 with 6:16 to go. For a moment, it looked like the early celebration might be spoiled.

Instead, Mason delivered the response of a veteran group. The Patriots ripped off a decisive late run to pull away and seal the win, never trailing on the afternoon and turning a tight finish into a comfortable final margin.

George Mason now takes a competitive hiatus for final exams and returns to action Sunday, Dec. 21, with a home contest vs. Loyola (Md.). Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., with the game streaming nationally on ESPN+