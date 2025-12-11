Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER 

~ On failed vote to preserve health care for millions of Americans ~ 

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the statement below after voting to preserve the health care tax credits that are set to expire at the end of this year. The legislation, which would have extended these tax credits for three years, failed to advance in the Republican-led Senate by a vote of 51-48.

“Enhanced Premium Tax Credits have put health insurance within reach for millions of Americans, including small business owners and employees, gig workers, and many other people who cannot count on employer-provided health care. The legislation put forth by Democrats today would have extended these tax credits for three years, providing Americans with certainty while allowing Congress to focus on improving our health care system and fixing its flaws. Today is a sad day for middle-class families, for parents with vulnerable children, and for people whose lives are better because they can buy their medications every month and see a doctor when they need to.

“As my Republican colleagues prepare to leave town and spend the holidays with their loved ones, I’m thinking of the millions of American families who will be counting down the New Year knowing they’ll have to pay more, settle for less, or perhaps forgo health insurance altogether when the clock strikes midnight.”

