Meridian Girls Basketball Beats TrinityChristian In Low-Scoring Slugfest

Charlotte Lieu scored 14 points, Rose Weatherly had 11, and the Meridian High School girls’ basketball team won its third consecutive game to open the 2025-26 season, beating Trinity Christian 36-26.

The Mustang girls were back home after beating Kettle Run on the road last Thursday, a contest in which they won 36-21. They’d be facing a quality opponent in the Trinity Christian Gryphons, but that was no problem for Chris Carrico’s squad.

Both teams scored 10 points in the opening frame before Meridian gained some separation with a 12-0 run that spanned the majority of the second quarter. Trinity Christian scored a late bucket to make it 22-12 at the break, but they never seriously threatened in the second half as the Mustangs led by double digits for most of the rest of the way.

Lieu’s 14-point performance included four three-pointers. In Meridian’s 3-0 start, the Mustangs have averaged under 40 points per game but have held their opponent to fewer than 30 in all three contests.

“I don’t think we’ll be scoring in the 60s too often this year,” said Carrico postgame. “But we’re grinding them out.”

Next up, the Mustangs will stay at home to take on Fauquier on Friday. That will be the first of a pair of matchups on back-to-back days, as they’ll host James Madison High School after that in a rare Saturday tilt.